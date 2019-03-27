Drug probes from 2018 net 4 arrests

Powell - Saunders - Phillips - Crumpler - -

Four people have been arrested following separate drug investigations that date back to last year.

In the first 2018 probe, agents with the Sampson County Special Investigations Division (SID) conducted an investigation on several suspects into the sale of narcotics and, late last week, served charges on Brandon Lee Crumpler, 25, and Angel Brook Phillips, 20, both listed of 91 Jean Lane, Clinton; and Justin R. Powell, 26, of 154 Emberly Lane, Clinton.

Crumpler was charged with conspiring to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, selling meth and delivering meth. While serving the warrants, Sampson sheriff’s authorities contacted probation officials due to Crumpler being on probation.

A search by probation agents yielded two firearms and marijuana paraphernalia at the residence, Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said.

“Crumpler was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance on a jail premises, because during booking he was found to be in possession of marijuana, which was hidden about his body,” said Smith.

Crumpler was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $50,000 bond, and has since bonded out.

He was arrested at the Jean Lane residence along with Phillips. Powell was later charged at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. There was 2 grams of marijuana and 6.3 grams of meth seized in the investigation, reports indicate.

Phillips was charged with conspiring to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and two counts of possession of firearm by felon. Phillips’ bond was set at $8,000, according to reports.

A search of Phillips’ name in the N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) revealed no results.

Powell was charged with conspiring to sell and deliver methamphetamine. His bond set at $25,000.

According to jail reports, Powell has pending charges from the Sampson Sheriff’s Office of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle from earlier this month, and domestic protective order violation, probation violation and misdemeanor larceny offenses from January.

Similar to Crumpler, Powell is also currently under probation, according to the NCDPS.

Court records show Crumpler is on probation following a conviction in August 2018 for possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance. He was given a suspended sentence and two years probation.

He was previously convicted in May 2016 with possession/distribution of meth precursor and in March 2014 with selling/delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining any place for a controlled substance.

All cases were in Sampson and he was given suspended sentences and probation every time, court records show.

Powell has previous convictions of larceny and obtaining property by false pretense, simple assault and assault on a female, the last of which he was given a suspended sentence and a year of probation.

In the other 2018 SID investigation into the alleged sale of narcotics, a warrant was obtained on Antoine Demetri Saunders, 23, of 118 Dogwood Circle, Clinton. A half gram of meth was subsequently seized.

Saunders was charged with two counts apiece of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine, as well as maintaining a place/dwelling for the sale and storage of a controlled substance and failure to comply with monies.

Bond set at $140,000 for the drug charges, and an additional $627.50 on the failure to comply charges.

Powell https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_powell.jpg Powell Saunders https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_saunders.jpg Saunders Phillips https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Angel-Brook-Phillips-1.jpg Phillips Crumpler https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Brandon-Lee-Crumpler.jpg Crumpler

Two suspects already on probation

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.