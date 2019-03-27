Work closes county bridges

Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Routine maintenance is being done on a bridge on Melvin Road, forcing motorists to find an alternative route between N.C. 41 and N.C. 411. - Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent The bridge on Melvin Road will be closed through April 5 for maintenance. -

HARRELLS — Sampson County motorists will have to look for alternative routes through a southern portion of the county, as N.C. Department of Transportation officials have announced the closure of three bridges.

The closures join a list of other bridges and roads that have been closed for maintenance purposes.

The DOT has announced the closure of a bridge on Melvin Road and Rufus Wells Road. Closure began Monday, March 25, and is expected to continue through Friday, April 5.

Both the north and southbound lanes of Melvin Road, which runs between N.C. 41 and N.C. 411, just outside of Harrells, will be closed during construction. According to Raeford Royal, NCDOT bridge maintenance supervisor, the bridge will be closed while the department performs routine maintenance.

“The benefit for doing the bridge work is the improvement of the quality of the road and the safety of the traveling public,” Royal said.

The second bridge that has already been closed, located on Rufus Wells Road, is located off Wells Road in the southern portion of the county. Both the north and southbound lanes of the secondary road will be closed during the maintenance of the bridge.

Officials say a third bridge closure is expected to begin Monday, April 1 at 9 a.m, and continue through Friday, April 12, at 5 p.m. This bridge, located on Highsmith Road, also in the Harrells community, will be going through routine maintenance.

DOT officials closed a bridge on Boney Mill Road last fall to replace the bridge that runs over Buckhorn Creek. That work is expected to be complete this week. The bridge is located south of Clinton, near mile marker 1.9.

Motorists have been asked to use the detour around the bridge until construction is complete. For those traveling westbound, the detour takes drivers from Chancey Road to U.S. 701 north to Moseley Avenue and back to Boney Mill Road. For those traveling eastbound, the detour takes drivers from Moseley Avenue to U.S. 701 south to Chancey Road and back to Boney Mill Road.

Throughout the county, DOT officials are also performing construction on several highways, with lane closures and flagging operations being used.

Work to install a pipe on N.C. 242 near Roseboro Highway, north of Roseboro, is expected to be complete by the end of this week. During this time, DOT officials are urging motorists to expect minor delays and use caution when traveling through the area.

Officials have announced the upcoming replacement of bridges No. 325 326 and 327, which run over Little Coharie Creek on Old Salemburg Road, approximately a half mile from Dunn Road. This work is expected to have an impact on travel times and will begin April 17 at 7:30 a.m. and continue through May 1 at 5 p.m.

During that time, motorists are asked to detour by using Old Salemburg Road to Autryville Road to N.C. 242 to Old Salemburg Road.

For more information, visit DriveNC.gov or www.ncdot.gov/travel/twitter.

