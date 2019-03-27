‘Pocahontas’ enters final weekend

The cast of Pocahontas will perform its final four shows this weekend with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. -

The last four performances of Pocahontas will take place this weekend, March 29-31.

The show times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and then at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The production is sponsored by Performance Dodge/Ford and directed by Angela Martin.

There are a number of people who have helped with our production to make it successful. Catherine Floyd and Sara Rosario helped get our Natives show-ready and made sure all of our cast were performance ready backstage. On the lights and sound we had Chris Herdnan and James Carr. Our spotlights have been utilized by Landen Langston and Schuyler Floyd. We also have a number of people who make our production a success such as Board member and costumer, Linda Carr and Board chairman and production managers, Brenda Martin.

This show is filled with lots of energy and lots of fun so make sure to come out this weekend to see our production.

