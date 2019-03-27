Public health celebrated throughout April

Join Sampson County Health Department in observing National Public Health Week (NPHW) from April 1-7, 2019, and become part of a growing movement to create the healthiest nation in one generation. Communities across the United States observe NPHW as a time to recognize the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving our nation. During the week, we will celebrate the power of prevention, advocate for healthy and fair policies, share strategies for successful partnerships and champion the role of a strong public health system. Each day of NPHW will focus on a public health topic. We hope to use these topics to spark conversations and engage stakeholders in our community.

NPHW 2019 Daily Themes

• Monday, April 1 — Healthy Communities

• Tuesday, April 2 — Violence Prevention

• Wednesday, April 3 — Rural Health

• Thursday, April 4 — Technology and Public Health

• Friday, April 5 — Climate Change

• Saturday, April 6-7 — Global Health

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners has declared April 2019 as Public Health Month. Sampson County Health Department is promoting and participating in the following events during the month of April:

• Sampson County Health Department will promote the NC Department of Health & Human Services (NCDHHS) Fight the Bite campaign to Clinton City and Sampson County Schools. The campaign is a K-12 poster artwork contest to encourage the prevention of tick and mosquito bites.

• Sampson County Health Department will highlight our various programs in our main lobby during Public Health Month. Please plan to visit the Health Department for more information on our programs:

• April 1-5: Child Health, Immunizations, Care Coordination for Children

• April 8-12: Environmental Health, Communicable Disease, Sexually Transmitted Diseases

• April 15-19: Family Planning, Maternal Health, WIC

• April 22-26: Adult Health, Breast & Cervical Cancer Control Prevention, Diabetes

The Sampson County Health Department will partner with Partnership for Children on Friday, April 12 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. to offer a car seat check in the parking lot as well as an information booth in the main lobby of the Health Department (2nd floor).

For more information on National Public Health Week, visit http://www.nphw.org/nphw-2019. For more information on Public Health Month events in Sampson County, call 910-592-1131 ext. 4237 or 4240.

By Luke Smith Sampson County Health Department

Luke Smith is the Health Educator with the Sampson County Health Department.

