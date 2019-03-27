Governor’s School students lauded

Manny Valbuena and Ramon Sanchez receive recognition for being selected to the Governor’s School of North Carolina. -

Sampson County Schools recently honored a group of high school students selected to attend the Governor’s School of North Carolina.

The five-and-half-week summer residential program is for high school students throughout the state identified as intellectually gifted. It integrates academic disciplines, the arts and unique courses at two locations. Sessions are held at Governor’s School West at Salem College in Winston-Salem and Governor’s School East at Meredith College in Raleigh.

Cullen Faircloth of Midway High School will attend the Governor’s School East for instrumental music, with a focus on the trumpet. Ramon Sanchez and Manny Valbuena of Sampson Early College High School will go to the eastern campus to study mathematics.

Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, assistant superintendent of Instructional Services for Sampson County Schools, spoke about the accomplishments of the students during a Tuesday meeting for the Board of Education. She said it was an honor to make the presentation. During the program, Carr said the students will spend several weeks growing as individuals, while working with like-minded people who enjoy learning how to improve their talents.

Carr said 31 students interviewed for Governor’s School in a variety of different fields such as arts and academics.

“They were all outstanding,” Carr said. “You would be very proud to know that the students exhibited poise and dignity. They were very enthusiastic about the opportunity to represent our school.”

She added that the students received preparation assistance from guidance counselors, scholarship coordinators and other advisers. The applicants came from high schools throughout the Sampson district and were picked by a committee.

“What gave me the most heartfelt warmth is when I saw them congratulating one another when they left the interview,” Carr said. “Whether they made it or not, they knew it was a great honor to have been asked to interview for Governor’s School.”

The program is administered by the the Public Schools of North Carolina, the State Board of Education and the Department of Public Instruction through the Exceptional Children Division. A Board of Governors, appointed by the State Board of Education, acts as an advisory body.

Faircloth, Valbuena, Sanchez selected to attend

