Register: Union school not closing

With goals to improve efficiency at Union Intermediate School, officials from Sampson County Schools are thinking about adding third-graders to the building.

Tim Register, chairman of the SCS Board of Education, spoke about the matter during a Tuesday meeting at Union Elementary School. He said he wanted address rumors about Union Intermediate closing and information to be “heard from the horse’s mouth.”

“I know there has been rumors that floated regarding the closing of Union Intermediate School and I will share with you that it has not been discussed by the board,” he said. “It has never been considered by the board.”

But Register said members are concerned about the efficiency of Union Intermediate simply because of the size of the building, which serves only fourth- and fifth-graders. The area’s pre-kindergarten, first-, second- and third-grade students are taught at the Union Elementary building on Taylors Bridge Highway.

“When the grade reorganization occurred many years ago, we had more students in the school than we do now,” Register said. “As a result of the loss of enrollment, we are concerned that the instructional program may be suffering from not having enough staff members in the building — the ones that are there are doing all that they can and more.”

Register added that board members are concerned from a fiscal standpoint for Union Intermediate and Union Elementary, which has several mobile units on campus. For the Intermediate building, he briefly mentioned many classrooms not being used. In an effort to strengthen the instructional program and operate in a more efficient matter, SCS Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy, board member Robert Burley and Register conducted a survey of the two buildings to see if it was feasible, from a facility standpoint, to move third-graders from Union Elementary to Union Intermediate.

It would take about nine classrooms at Union Intermediate to make the switch. Other full-size rooms, being used for other purposes, may be converted. By doing that, Register said they’ll be able to eliminate all of the mobile units currently being used at the elementary site and there will be no need for the exterior units at the Intermediate School.

“When you look at it, we’re obviously heating and cooling and maintaining mobile units at the elementary school now,” he said. “We could eliminate that expense. Even though it wouldn’t be a bottom line reduction, we’re heating and cooling empty classrooms at the Intermediate School. That doesn’t make a lot of fiscal sense.”

From a personal standpoint, Register said he didn’t want to change anything if it meant just stacking children in the building to have three grade levels at Union Intermediate.

“There’s a lot of room there and we’ve consulted with both administrators (Principal Dondi Hobbs of Union Elementary and Principal O.C. Holland of Union Intermediate) and we feel comfortable enough that the facility part of it could work,” Register said.

Now, the entire board will discuss the possibility of moving third-graders. The instructional staff and Bracy will bring a recommendation, which will discussed at a work session in April.

“The entire board has not discussed this at all,” he said. “We will begin discussing it now and I will assure you that we’ve not had any effort to try to do this without the public knowing what’s going on and that’s why we’re sharing this information with you tonight.”

Another potential benefit mentioned after the meeting was having all three testing grades in one building, so teachers could work and plan together. Register told the audience at Union Elementary that he was looking forward to having input from the public as they move forward.

“I can assure you that the board will look at this from all angles,” Register said. “Our top priority is to do what we feel like is best for our kids and also the taxpayers of the county to be able to operate in an efficient matter — and that will be our goal.”

Union Intermediate, Union ES space addressed

By Chase Jordan

