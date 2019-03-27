Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• March 26 — Jerry Dexter Barrett, 46, of 446 Cannady Road, Harrells, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond listed; court date is April 16.

• March 26 — Brenda Vann, 59, of 244 N. Parkersburg Ave., Garland, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond listed; court date is April 30.

• March 26 — Nicholas Allen Cash, 31, of 701 N. East St., Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is April 30.

• March 26 — Brigette Janee Johnson, 28, of 3683 Basstown Road, Clinton, was charged with false imprisonment. No bond set; court date is April 18.

• March 26 — Veronica Marshburn, 35, of 474 Yellow Skin Road, Autryville, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Sept. 6.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.