Clinton gets All-America finalist nod

The City of Clinton is a finalist for 2019’s All-America City Award, a national accolade celebrating the very best of this country’s civic innovation. The prestigious award is bestowed to just 10 communities in the United States each year.

After a decade-long hiatus from entering the competition, Clinton’s All-America City Committee, bolstered by a number of projects worthy of recognition and a slew of success stories, made the decision to put their collective hat in the ring again at the end of last year. The city previously earned the award in 2007.

The good news began to trickle in at the end of last week, as the National Civic League (NCL) notified city leaders that Clinton was selected as one of 20 finalists for the national designation.

On Wednesday, the official announcement was made.

“It is a great honor to be recognized nationally for the good things happening in Clinton,” said Clinton Mayor Lew Starling. “I couldn’t be happier. I’m so excited.”

Starling was raised just a couple blocks from City Hall and has seen Clinton grow by leaps and bounds throughout his lifetime and his 18-year mayoral tenure. Starling said the All-America City endeavor, while being a source of pride for the city and a way for stakeholders to share accomplishments, also serves as an opportunity to see what other towns offer.

“It helps us learn what other towns are doing to improve themselves,” said Starling. “We all get to learn on a national basis from the process on how to improve our town.”

This is the fifth time Clinton has been named a finalist. The city applied in 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2009, and was selected as a finalist each year, winning the award in 2007.

Since 1949, the National Civic League has recognized communities that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges. This year, the All-America award is focused on projects that demonstrate inclusive decision-making processes to create healthy communities for all, particularly populations experiencing poorer health outcomes.

NCL officials described 2019 as “an extremely competitive year.” Finalists represent a broad spectrum, from Houston, Texas, America’s fourth largest city, to communities less than half Clinton’s size.

The 70th award presentation will be held June 21-23 in Denver, Colo. A team of Clinton residents, leaders, business representatives, government officials and local youth plan to make the trip.

The last local All-America City bid, in the midst of a down economy, was bolstered in part by Starling’s salary, something the mayor said months ago that he would give again should Clinton be selected as a finalist. Starling confirmed Wednesday that “every dime” of his $10,000 salary was going to the cause.

Starling said he would be going to Colorado, bringing his oldest daughter Annell Grace with him. She’s already packing her bag, he noted.

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Starling. “I love Clinton and I couldn’t be prouder.”

It was with the blessing of Starling and the City Council back in November that the Clinton’s All-America City Committee sent a letter of intent to the NCL. In the months that followed, committee members built a strong application.

Among the projects highlighted are the turnaround at District 3’s Newkirk Park, a gardening program at L.C. Kerr Elementary School and the environmental stewardship of Smithfield Foods, Clinton’s largest employer. (We will feature more on these projects in the days and weeks to come).

“This is of course the result of everyone’s hard work and dedication,” City manager Tom Hart said of Clinton’s selection as finalist.

Clinton’s All-America City Committee chairman Jeff Shipp said he was proud to work alongside “such a talented and devoted team” and a dedicated citizenry.

“This recognition is the successful result of the entire community working together daily to make Clinton a great place to call home,” said Shipp. “Based on previous experience, with the support of an enthusiastic community, this year’s application is a solid winner.”

Along with Shipp, the All-America City Committee includes Marcus Becton, Willie Bowden, Nettie Pernell, Dee Bryant, Patty Peterson-Cherry, Susan Bristow, Mandy Dubose, Gloria Edwards, Pat Denton, Betty Fortner, Susan Bauman, Victor Fryar, Sherry Matthews and city staff members Hart and City Clerk Elaine Hunt.

“We have a strong and diverse committee,” said Starling. “It wasn’t a big surprise they put together a strong application. They worked hard and it shows.”

During “listening sessions” and the subsequent application process, the committee met with city staff, police, recreation and school officials, business, industry and nonprofit representatives, as well as many local citizens across the community.

Shipp and others said they felt a sense of pride coming from the presenters who shared their stories.

“We think unanimously as a committee that Clinton should be a 2019 All-America City recipient,” Shipp has said. “After listening to great presentations from our community, we all were unanimous that we’ve got to tell this story, and 2019 is the year.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

