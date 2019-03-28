Chamber welcomes new members

The Clinton Sampson Chamber of Commerce continues to welcome new members like Laura Harris Portraits. -

On the heels of an amazing Chamber banquet at the beginning of the month, celebrating all of our Chamber member’s and last years successes, the Chamber has been busy welcoming new members. Let’s all congratulate First Source Staffing Services, Laura Harris Portraits and The Little Chef Food Truck and Catering Co. for joining the Chamber.

First Source Staffing Services is originally from Elizabethtown and has recently opened a location in downtown Clinton. First Source provides staffing solutions and contractual services for food manufacturers, warehouse distribution, agri-business, administrative/clerical and more. First Source prides themselves on “quick response time to clients’ needs and providing qualified employees”. Their customer base includes small businesses, government agencies and fortune 500 companies. The Chamber is pleased to have First Source Staffing Services as a new member, we are proud to support their efforts in employing Sampson County citizens and providing employees for our current businesses to thrive and grow.

First Source Staffing will be at the upcoming Sampson County Job Fair Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m. – noon at the Sampson County Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. If unable to attend the Sampson County Job Fair, one may contact First Source Staffing Services for employment opportunities or to request employees please call 910-862-7064 or visit them at their Clinton location 207 W Main St., Clinton.

Laura Harris Portraits is located in Autryville and has served Sampson County residents for seven years. Specializing in family and children’s portraiture, high school senior sessions and commercial photography. Laura has a wonderful personality making her clients feel at ease during all types of photography sessions.

The Little Chef Food Truck and Catering Company participated in our fall Food Truck Rodeo and we are thrilled they have officially joined the Chamber community. The Little Chef will be joining us again soon for the Spring Food Truck Rodeo on Wednesday, May 1, at Sampson Community College. The Little Chef provides catering services for all types of events from small intimate parties to weddings. Most recently, The Little Chef has catered events at The Ashford Inn, such as an engagement party and Spring Brunch series. Be sure to check them out on The Little Chef Food Truck and Catering Co. Facebook Page, while you’re there follow The Ashford Inn for event updates and Brunch menus in partnership with The Little Chef.

Lastly, the Chamber’s Member Spotlight for the month of March was Temporary Connections of Clinton. For 36 years Temporary Connections has been a valued Chamber member and we were thrilled to honor them on Tuesday, March 26. Temporary Connections Inc. is truly the only “homegrown” staffing service located in Clinton. For years, Temporary Connections has partnered with companies to provide jobs to Sampson County citizens. They specialize in general clerical and industrial placements. Temporary Connections can also provide options in direct placement, temporary-to-permanent and strictly temporary assignments. The staff at Temporary Connections are experts in providing staffing solutions for your company. Applicants can walk in daily from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the convenient downtown Clinton location, 120 East Elizabeth St., Clinton.

The Chamber loves to highlight its members that give back to the community, we are so thankful for Temporary Connections Community Relations Specialist, Amanda Matthis and her dedication to the Chamber Ambassadors Club. As a Chamber Ambassador, Amanda attends many Chamber events to represent Temporary Connections, promote its services, network with other professionals and support fellow Chamber members. As part of our Ambassador Club, Amanda is able to connect with the community in several ways, if your business is interested in serving as a Chamber Ambassador, please contact the Chamber office at 910-592-6177. As always, the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce encourages all community members to join us in our events. Please follow us on social media or contact our office for upcoming events and networking opportunities.

