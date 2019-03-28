Prep begins for Tarheel tournament

File photo|Sampson Independent Golfers enjoy time playing at Lakewood Country Club for last year’s inaugural Tarheel ChalleNGe Incorporated Golf Tournament. - File photo|Sampson Independent Timmons - File photo|Sampson Independent The color guard from Tarheel ChalleNGe presents the colors during last year’s golf tournament. (File Photo) -

SALEMBURG — Tarheel ChalleNGe leaders are preparing for another year of watching golfers tee off at Lakewood Country Club toward helping cadets with their education.

The third annual golf tournament fundraiser for Tarheel ChalleNGe Incorporated (TCI) is scheduled for Friday, May 17, at the course, 555 Country Club Road, Salemburg. Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open for teams and organizations. The purpose is to support graduating cadets with grants and scholarships for college.

Col. Ret. Edward W. Timmons Sr., state director of Tarheel ChalleNGe, said the tournament is an opportunity for individuals to support a worthy cause. Each year, academy leaders work to increase awareness of the program and the participation of golfers.

“I think it provides an excellent opportunity for individuals to come together in an outing to support an extremely worthy cause and of course to provide a well-needed sponsorship for donations to support the education,” Timmons said.

The format of the tournament is captain’s choice and the fee for a four-person team is $250. The fee includes practice balls, green fees, golf carts and tee gifts, along with a lunch. A hole-in-one contest for $5,000 will also be held. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The award ceremony will be held at 3 p.m.

“We’re always looking to grow in size and we would love to field as many teams as possible because all of the money goes to scholarships and grants,” Timmons said. “We’ve seen from the past, the impact of the outstanding support for this worthy cause. It’s just tremendous.”

A variety of levels ranging from $100 to $1,000 are available for sponsors.TCI leaders are also looking for door prizes and tee gifts for giveaways and raffles.

The Tarheel ChalleNGe program serves at-risk youths throughout the state is sponsored by the North Carolina National Guard. Instructors work with cadets on campuses in Salemburg and New London, which started their own tournament as well.

“Both academies work toward the same common goal,” said Timmons. “Even though there’s no competition between the two, the areas like claiming their academy. I think that’s great healthy support.”

Timmons said the academy is always working to start partnerships to help cadets with educational opportunities and new experiences. One of the examples was 40 cadets who recently attended Gov. Roy Cooper’s State of the State Address.

“It was a tremendous opportunity for the cadets,” Timmons said about the trip to Raleigh.

In a notice to community members, Carolyn Gaskins, president of TCI, expressed how the tournament allows organizations to help enrich the lives of the cadets, while promoting their groups.

“We are anticipating a highly successful and well-trained golf tournament,” Gaskins stated. “Show Tarheel ChalleNGe Incorporated’s friends, neighbors and colleagues your company’s commitment to providing a second chance to a deserving graduate and become a sponsor.”

For more information about sponsorship or registration, contact Becton at 910-525-5520 or by email at [email protected]; or Timmons at 910-525-5520, [email protected] Checks and money order may be sent to Tarheel ChalleNGe Inc., Attn: Golf Tournament, P.O. Box 39, Salemburg, N.C. 28385.

Golfers enjoy time playing at Lakewood Country Club for last year’s inaugural Tarheel ChalleNGe Incorporated Golf Tournament. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Golf_1.jpg Golfers enjoy time playing at Lakewood Country Club for last year’s inaugural Tarheel ChalleNGe Incorporated Golf Tournament. File photo|Sampson Independent Timmons https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Timmons_Mug.jpg Timmons File photo|Sampson Independent The color guard from Tarheel ChalleNGe presents the colors during last year’s golf tournament. (File Photo) https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Golf_2.jpg The color guard from Tarheel ChalleNGe presents the colors during last year’s golf tournament. (File Photo) File photo|Sampson Independent

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.