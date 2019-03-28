All along the water tower

Subcontractors from Verizon recently worked to add technology to the Roseboro water tower by installing a corral, used to upgrade wireless communication in the area.

Subcontractors from Verizon recently worked to add technology to the Roseboro water tower by installing a corral, used to upgrade wireless communication in the area.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Tower_1.jpg Subcontractors from Verizon recently worked to add technology to the Roseboro water tower by installing a corral, used to upgrade wireless communication in the area. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

Subcontractors from Verizon recently worked to add technology to the Roseboro water tower by installing a corral, used to upgrade wireless communication in the area.