Girl Scouts fight for change

A local 4-H club and Girl Scout troop are trying to change the law.

Members of the Cookie Clover Scouts 4-H Club and Girl Scout Troop 946 recently traveled to Raleigh to meet with North Carolina Senator Brent Jackson to discuss their thoughts on changing a handicap parking law and the van accessible spaces designated beside those marked spots.

State law requires public places to have designated handicap parking spaces, as well as properly marked van accessible spots beside a number of these spaces. Handicap spaces are marked with signs indicating that a violation of the law is punishable by fines. However, the van accessible spots that are designated with painted lines do not have signs that state “no parking” or that parking in the spot is punishable by fine.

This causes a problem for someone like Madison Strickland when she tries to get in and out of her vehicle. Strickland, who is a member of the Girl Scout Troop, is in a wheelchair. She is fighting for the change in the law, specifically to make parking in the van accessible spots illegal.

“I want it (the law) changed, because a lot of times I can’t get back into my van if someone is parked too close,” Strickland explained. “The spaces should be wider so that people in wheelchairs can get in and out of their vehicles easier.”

Nine-year-old Alannah Cain, one of the members who met with Jackson, has witnessed similar experiences with her dad.

“My dad is in a wheelchair and is paraplegic,” Cain said. “He has had to have police called to move his car so he could get in because someone parked in the yellow lines, leaving him unable to get in his own vehicle.”

Cain lives daily with her own disabilities. She was born with birth defects that have led to the fusing of her spine from the cervical area to the lumbar area, as well as lungs that are only half the normal size.

“It is literally the worst feeling in the world to be taken advantage of,” Cain shared. “This law needs to be changed. Everyone in a wheelchair or with a disability needs this change. Be the voice that helps us get this in motion.”

Cain has one piece of advice for motorists.

“Have a heart. Care for others and remain conscientious of where you park,” she said. “What could be easy for you isn’t always easy for me and so many others.”

Amber, Kaylee and Madison Lackey, sisters and members of the troop and club, are speaking up for people like their friends Strickland and Cain.

“If the law is not changed, people in wheelchairs cannot get in and out of their vehicles,” Amber said. “It is a safety issue when the person in the wheelchair has to be left in the road or in a store unattended in order to back out the van to get them in the vehicle because someone parked in the accessible lines. I have witnessed this happen with Alannah’s dad and have heard Madison’s family talk about their struggles.”

For both Kaylee and Madison, not parking in the accessible spaces is about doing what is right and respectful.

“I think it needs to be made safer for people to be able to get in and out of their vans,” Madison explained.

“I think that it is important that we treat people with disabilities with the respect they deserve by getting this law changed,” Kaylee added. “Meeting Senator Jackson was a great experience. He was a very nice man and listened to what we had to say.”

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

