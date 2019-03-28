Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• March 27 — Dustin Allan Staton, 26, of 532 Vineyard Road, Roseboro, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is May 8.

• March 27 — Holli Christina Gautier, 29, of 3063 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton, was charged with trespass. No bond set; court date is May 8.

• March 27 — Jenna Rae Morrow, 22, of 3813 Colorado Drive, Hope Mills, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 5.

• March 27 — Mario Alberto Cardenas, 22, of 6200 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 5.

• March 27 — Gary Kirby, 48, of 11 Carolina Pine Circle, Clinton, was charged with child support noncompliance. Bond set at $600.

• March 27 — John Roger Melvin, 29, of 406 North Pine St., Roseboro, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,500; court date is May 28.

• March 28 — Marquese Moore, 19, of 256 Bubba Gump Lane, Salemburg, was charged with consuming alcohol by 19/20 year old and second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 28.

• March 28 — Truth Jaman Joyner, 22, of 312 E. Johnson St., Clinton, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, carrying a concealed gun and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $50,000; court date is April 5.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

