Sampson students pave road to success

This May, two dozen students from Sampson County will graduate high school and college at the same time, thanks to the Career and College Promise program at Sampson Community College.

The popular CCP program provides high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to get a tuition-free head start on a two-year or four-year degree while still in high school. Students are dully enrolled in their high school and at Sampson Community College, allowing them to receive both high school and college credit for courses taken through the program.

The number of students registering for CCP last fall nearly tripled the number of students registering the year before. This past summer, SCC had twice as many students registered for it than last summer.

“To say it has become a popular option here is an understatement,” says Perry Gillespie, Director of Career and College Promise. “With CCP, these students can earn college credit while still in high school. The tremendous success of CCP benefits SCC and our partnerships with our local schools, but the greatest benefit to the students and families of Sampson County is money saved, credits earned, and the maturity gained by having an early college experience. This is, by far, the biggest CCP class in our history.”

Aside from a nominal fee of less than $50, tuition is free. This is part of an articulation agreement between all North Carolina community colleges, state colleges and universities, as well as 30 private colleges and universities. This year’s graduates from the CCP program include students from Midway High School, Clinton High School and Hobbton High School.

“The CCP program is the most successful collaborative partnership with both our public and private high schools that I can remember,” adds SCC President, Dr. Bill Starling. “This program provides access to courses and transfer credits that help our local students be successful in transfer and in occupational training. We would not be successful in this effort without the ongoing support of our guidance counselors, principals, and system-wide leadership who have worked to coordinate student schedules, assist in our course planning, and providing CCP information to students and their families. school partners. This program requires the coordinated efforts of our college staff and faculty but the unique role that Mr. Gillespie and Ms. Amanda Raynor have and continue to play in student successes in the CCP program is commendable.”

Sampson Community College recognizes the dedication and hard work graduates put in while completing high school and college degree requirements and encourage others to take advantage of the program.

Pictured are, front row, from left, Wanda Capps, Mckenzie Naylor, Karlee Martin, Ashton Blackburn, Mackenzie McLamb, Sarah Rhodes and Madison Butler. Second row, from left, Logan Smith, Anna Blount, Savannah Puryear, Mary Byrd, MacKenzie Bordeaux, Erin Barefoot, Tessa Wood and Hannah Spell. Top row, from left, Hayley Herndon, Michael Gautier, Christopher Oates, Dr. William Starling, President of Sampson Community College, Cole Register, Amanda Raynor, Student Engagement Coordinator, Abigail Rivera, Rachel Edwards and Perry Gillespie, Director of Career and College Promise. Not pictured are Katherine Aguilar, Hayden Cottle, Allison Flowers and Yackelin Granados.