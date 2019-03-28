Worship in truth

This is a continuation of my series on Worship. Last week I set the guidelines for worship by referring to John 4:21-24, where Jesus said God was looking for true worshipers who would worship Him in Spirit and in Truth. Last week we dealt with the Spirit side and today I begin with Worshiping God in Truth.

When Jesus said God was looking for those who would worship Him in truth, He was referring to the guidelines God set for how we should conduct public worship. These guidelines, if complied with, enables every church to conduct worship services decently and in order. It is God who determines what is decent amd what is proper order when it comes to our Worship Services. It is not man, it is not the Pastor, it is not the church, it is not a denomination, it is God!

One of the best places to find what God says is decent and in order is I Corinthians chapters 11 thru 14. The first truth that must be accepted by the Church is that the head of every man is Christ; and the head of the woman is the man, and the head of Christ is God, according to I Corinthians 11:3

Headship refers to responsibility and accountability, not superiority. Man is to be the leader in the church, Christ is building. Man is to lead in all aspects of worship. The woman is subject to the man even thou in Christ she is equal to the man. In public worship a woman is to wear a covering if she leads or participates in any aspects of public worship. The covering in public worship by a woman is symbolic of the woman understanding and accepting that she is under the authority of man. Apostle Paul said in I Timothy 2:9, “But I permit not a woman to teach, nor to usurp authority over the man, but to be in silence.” The exception to that truth is a woman can do things in public worship as long as she is wearing a covering on her head.

Men are to lead in prayer, Men are to teach Sunday School and Bible Study. Men are to lead in the preaching of God’s word. Women are allowed to do all of these things as long as they wear a covering symbolizes they understand they are under the authority of man. Paul addressed this issue in such a way because he saw if the church did not maintain God’s order, it would open the door for many potential problems in the future for the Body of Christ. This helps to explain why the “Church” is in the situations it is in today.

At my church, we begin every Worship Service with all males coming together in prayer to invoke the presence of the Lord into our services. After this prayer by the males, then we give the “Call to Worship.”

God is a God of order. We must do things His way, even in our public worship services. By doing things God’s way, it enables Him to bless the entire Worship Service, it enables Him to bless every individual in the Worship Service, it enable Him to be present in the Worship Service and to stay in the Worship Service. It also closes the door for Satan to come in and bring deception and confusion into the Service. I didn’t set the order, you didn’t set the order…God did! God is not the author of confusion.

Next week, God will address and clear up some misconceptions about some of the things that goes on out of order in some of our worship services. God is looking for the true worshipers, who will worship Him in spirit and in truth.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the pastor of Kingdom of God Ministries.

