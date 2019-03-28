It’s time that we get serious

The “Preacher” said, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven” (Ecclesiastes 3:1). He lists a number of areas in which this is true, but in the seventh verse he said, “A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and time to speak”. The apostle Paul wrote, “And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed. The night is far spent, the day is at hand: let us therefore cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armor of light” (Rom. 13:11-12). If ever in the history of this nation, there was a need for the people to wake up and get serious about their spiritual condition, it is now. This nation is going away into decadence and debauchery. That which was a moral and social stigma just a few years ago is being not only accepted, but encouraged as being the new normal. For several decades’ parents have been sending their children off to schools of higher learning only to find them returning indoctrinated in the socialist doctrines and agendas which have long been rejected by this nation. Homosexuality is being presented as just an alternate lifestyle, not the abomination in the sight of man and God that it actually is. For some reason, these “highly educated” young people do not even have the ability to know how to tell if a person is a male or a female. Perhaps, they are actually idiots trapped within a college educated body. We need not even get started on the legalization of the murder of millions of unborn babies by way of abortion. On and on the list can go of the obvious signs of the collapse of all morality and decency in our land. It is time we as individuals, “wake up”! And, then it is time for the silent majority to “speak up”!

If we are to make any headway in swaying the direction of the masses, we must begin with the individual, for masses consist of many individuals. In this we must do as Jesus instructed concerning first getting the beams out of our own eyes (Matt. 7:3-5). Jesus did not condemn judging in that text, but He did demand we start with self. Concerning our spiritual condition, it needs to be recognized that there are three and only three conditions one can possibly be in. The first is the safe condition which are the little ones and those born mentally incapable of understanding the word of God. Of those of us who have matured and have the mental ability to understand God’s word, we are in one of two conditions, lost or saved. Observation over the years has indicated to me that there are many that seem to think there is a third option, for they readily admit they have not been doing God’s will, but they do not think they have been bad enough to end in hell. No such third option exists. Every mention of the judgment provides two possible endings, the saved and the lost. In that great judgment scene painted by Jesus, all will appear before the Lord, they will be separated into two groups, the right hand (sheep) to which He said, “Come in” and the left hand (goats) to which He said “depart from me” (Matt. 25:31-46). No third options and no falling through the cracks. All will be judged according to what they have done in this life (II Cor. 5:10) and that judgment is final (Matt. 25:46).

The determining factor for being in the right spiritual condition or not is in whether we have learned and submitted ourselves in obedience to the word of God. Space will not allow a detailed discussion of all this involves, but we have often presented this information and will continue to do so in future articles. In short it requires initial obedience to the first principles of the gospel of Christ and then living as one of God’s children by following the instructions given to Christians (Rom. 6:3-4).

If we are in that saved condition, first of all, we will not be practicing and teaching the abominations previously mentioned. Secondly, it will require that we do all we can to spread that spiritual condition to others. One method is to simply “let your light shine” (Matt. 5:16). Also, the prophet Amos once said, “Can two walk together, except they be agreed” (Amos 3:3). Compromise will not change anyone’s spiritual condition, nor will it convince anyone to change any vile and wicked beliefs and practices. We cannot just close our eyes to wickedness and expect it to go away. It will only grow worse as it has done for these decades wherein, we have tried to be non-judgmental and non-combative. It must be opposed. One does not have to be mean and caustic in their opposition, but they must vocally oppose that which is wrong. Paul said, “But speaking the truth in love, may grow up into him in all things, which is the head, even Christ” (Eph. 4:15). People will oppose us! Some will be angry! We will be called names! Some family and friends may even desert us! “Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution” (II Tim. 3:12).

Yes, there is no doubt that it is time to wake up and get serious about our spiritual condition. Our most valuable possession (Mark 8:36-37) is at stake. In addition, the survival of our great nation is at stake also.

