SCS honors art students, educators

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Union High School’s Lyndsey Matthews and Cameron Matthis recently placed in the Sampson Arts Council. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Takayla Lee of Union Middle School receives recognition for her artwork. She is pictured with her teacher Ashley Knowles. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Valeria Berrones of Union High School will attend the National Beta Convention in Oklahoma City after placing in the state competition for art. -

Sampson County Schools recently honored students for their artistic talents and accomplishments.

Valeria Berrones of Union High School (UHS) was recognized for placing second at the State Beta Convention in visual arts/drawing for the Division II portion of the competition. Her work entitled “Impurity” was made with charcoal. Berrones is now preparing to attend the National Beta Convention in Oklahoma City, which is scheduled for June.

“The Union High School Beta Club is proud of Valeria and her accomplishment,” said Cindy Rovnak, presenter and UHS educator.

UHS and the district also recognized Lyndsey Matthews for earning first place overall in an art show hosted by the Sampson Arts Council, which is held annually for all the schools in area. Teachers are asked to submit up to 15 pieces of work from different medium and original subject matters. The pieces were judged based on originality, composition and the application of the principals of design.

Cameron Matthis of UHS also received an honorable mention for his work, which was submitted for the local show. The recognition was given by Heather Knowles, chair of the school’s art department.

Dr. Theresa Melenas, principal of Union Middle School, recognized four students for receiving ribbons during the Arts Council’s show. Catalina Nery placed second and Takayla Lee came in third. Gracie Pridgen and Nahamy Garcia earned honorable mentions. Art Teacher Ashley Knowles was also honored for giving instruction to the students and giving them a platform to display their work.

