Town leaders vote to reopen historic center

GARLAND — Commissioners are looking forward to seeing boards removed from a historic building.

During a special meeting held Wednesday night, commissioners unanimously approved to reopen the community center.

After the vote, Mayor Pro-Tem Austin Brown made a motion to get the water and lights turned back on, which was also approved by his colleagues for assessment purposes. Mayor Winifred Murphy said the decisions were exciting, with possibilities of community members using the facility again.

“There’s a few other issues that we need to work out just to gain access,” Murphy said.

At future meetings, commissioners will discuss bids from contractors to bring the facility back to life.

The community center was previously used as the former Head Start building. In 2015, commissioners voted to use the building for storage because the safety regulations and codes were not met. During that time, Murphy was against the idea of cutting it off to the public, since it served as a meeting place for community members and organizations. Some of the other concerns involved vandalism and damaged windows before more than 20 windows were boarded up.

Murphy and Brown recently met with officials from Sampson County’s Inspections Department.

If the town wants to use the building again, it has to be handicapped accessible with a ramp, they were told. Fire rated doors, which reduce the spread of flames and smoke between separate sections, are also required. Commissioners mentioned a sprinkler system and bathroom improvements.

Murphy said that the American Legion building and the abandoned Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) structure on Ingold Avenue were also reviewed for estimates.

The roof of the ABC store needs to be repaired and it’s been leaking since 2016 after it closed because of financial matters. The mayor stressed the need to get going on repairs because the condition of the structures is continually getting worse. Wooden floor damage for the American Legion building was also discussed by commissioners.

“The carpet smells like mold and it’s been sitting there for three years,” Murphy said about the old ABC property.

Work needed on community center

