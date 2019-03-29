Clinton’s ‘All-America’ spirit

- File photo|Sampson Independent In 2016, Deborah Anne Newkirk, center, cuts the ribbon for the re-dedication of James Newkirk Park in Clinton, named for her late father. She is surrounded by many familiar faces, including City Councilman Marcus Becton, former N.C. Rep. Larry Bell, former judge and commissioner Albert Kirby and Nettie Wilson Pernell, far right. - File photo|Sampson Independent Children at L.C. Kerr School dig into the soil as part of the school’s garden project, which has been ongoing for years. - File photo|Sampson Independent A look at L.C. Kerr School Gardens, which has been supported by so many entities over the years. - - File photo|Sampson Independent James L. Newkirk Park, once a haven for criminal activity, has seen a significant turnaround with the effort of residents and collaborations with the City of Clinton and its police force. - - File photo|Sampson Independent Imani Bennett, Isabella Butler and Keyla Osuna participate in Earth Day activities at L.C. Kerr School back in 2015, one of the first classes to benefit. Many organizations have given toward the garden initiative each year to sustain it. - - File photo|Sampson Independent Sandra Starling, kindergarten teacher at L.C. Kerr School, helps her students plant cabbage in the school’s garden. - - File photo|Sampson Independent Clinton Mayor Lew Starling, left, with Nettie Pernell and Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards, reads a proclamation in honor of Clinton’s first-ever ‘Night Out’ in 2017, a national community-building event to promote relationships between police departments and those they serve. - - File photo|Sampson Independent City Councilman Rev. Marcus Becton thanks a large crowd for coming out to the inaugural ‘Night Out’ event at James L. Newkirk Memorial Park, calling it an opportunity to ‘stand together to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.’ Said event organizer Nettie Pernell, center: ‘I want everyone to know their neighbor.’ - - Courtesy photo During a rehabilitation of Smithfield Food’s four-million-gallon, above-ground wastewater tank, the industry officials worked locally to fund a geodesic dome to cover the tank, a $1.6 million improvement not legally required. - - Courtesy photo A look inside the four-million-gallon wastewater tank, now covered by Smithfield Foods, which wasn’t mandated to do so. ‘Smithfield has expended money and resources to be a good neighbor simply because it’s the right thing to do,’ said Rick Bowen, environmental manager at Smithfield’s Clinton facility. - -

The City of Clinton is an All-America City finalist, one of just 20 communities across the nation selected to compete for an honor 10 will receive. In highlighting their meritorious community, local leaders shared several success stories, including a new chapter for District 3’s Newkirk Park, an eye-opening gardening endeavor at L.C. Kerr Elementary School and the environmental stewardship of its largest employer, Smithfield Foods.

Through the All-America City Award program, the National Civic League has for seven decades recognized communities that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges.

For 2019’s awards, the league is specifically honoring efforts to create healthy communities for all, particularly those experiencing poorer health outcomes.

This is Clinton’s fifth time as a finalist. The city applied in 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2009, and was selected as a finalist each year, winning the award in 2007. The Clinton delegation will be making the trek later this year to the National Civic League’s 70th award presentation, to be held June 21-23 in Denver, Colo.

Clinton’s All-America City Committee chairman Jeff Shipp said he was proud to work alongside “such a talented and devoted team” and a dedicated citizenry, saying he felt Clinton’s application was “a solid winner.” Clinton Mayor Lew Starling similarly expressed his joy at the selection, announced earlier this week.

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Starling. “I love Clinton and I couldn’t be prouder.”

He lauded the All-America Committee for its application.

“We have a strong and diverse committee,” the mayor said. “It wasn’t a big surprise they put together a strong application. They worked hard and it shows.”

Newkirk Park turnaround

The first project spotlighted, the significant years-long revamp at James L. Newkirk Park saw a group of residents in District 3 take their community from the throes of criminal activity, working slowly and surely to improve the district centerpiece — and their neighborhood at the same time.

The park was named in memory of Deacon James L. Newkirk, the former District 3 Clinton City Councilman who became the inspiration for the community.

In the early 2000s, robbery, assault and drug crimes plagued the neighborhoods around the park, which served as a hub for criminal activity. Residents were scared to leave their homes at night.

Enter District 3 resident Nettie Wilson Pernell.

She and neighbors, tired of feeling like hostages in their own homes, formed the Newkirk Park Advisory Committee in 2006 and went to work taking back their neighborhood. Forming a partnership with the city and local businesses in 2010, the park committee set a goal to raise money, get a walking trail established, purchase new park equipment and work with police to rid the area of the high crime rates.

Little by little, strained relations between police and local residents improved as the park saw new life.

In 2012, a paved walking trail was completed with the assistance of city officials, part of a healthy living initiative for the community. The outdoor basketball court was subsequently expanded and updated, and playground improvements made.

A place that used to be home only to crime began to host Easter egg hunts, children’s day camps, church functions and family reunions. And in 2017, the Newkirk Park Advisory Committee partnered with the Clinton Police Department to hold its first “Night Out” event, part of a national initiative to take back communities and thwart crime.

Upon Newkirk Park re-dedication in May of 2016, Pernell said the park and the man whose name it bears, were deserving of a fitting site that could benefit the community.

“Deacon Newkirk was such a great person. For me he stood among giants,” said Pernell, who now serves on Clinton’s 2019 All-America City Committee. “He was such a humble, kind person. That’s why I and so many others care about the park so much.”

Growing knowledge at L.C. Kerr

A true community endeavor have blossomed over the years at L.C. Kerr Elementary School, cultivating new crops and new knowledge for young students on the food they eat.

In explaining the origin of L.C. Kerr School Gardens, the second project spotlighted by the All-America City Committee, leaders recalled that, despite young students living in one of the largest food-growing counties in the nation, many didn’t know where their food came from or how it was grown.

The goal of the garden project was to create an opportunity to reduce childhood obesity and increase daily consumption of vegetables.

Jeff Swartz, Child Nutrition director for Clinton City Schools, said he realized the difficulties many families face in trying to provide nutritional meals for their children, as well as the implications of a poor diet. He and Sampson Agricultural Extension agent Amanda Bradshaw talked about implementing the garden.

By exposing children to how vegetables were grown, they could increase their participation in — and knowledge of — that production, while also incorporating their yield into school menu items.

“It’s a great learning opportunity for the students and allows them to see and try new things,” Swartz has said about the garden, included in lessons throughout the year. “We’re also incorporating this into their food so they can see how it taste.”

Several local businesses and civic organizations jumped at the chance to partner in the garden’s initial planning in 2013.

Local businesses, civic groups and private patrons made in-kind donations to augment the funds available from the school’s child nutrition funds, while Extension agents shared plans on how to build the beds with Clinton High School.

CHS had 75 shop and agriculture students participate in the construction of 12 raised beds. Supplies for the beds were donated locally, as was the dirt and topsoil. Seeds for the crops were donated and CHS horticulture grew the seedlings so they could be planted by the elementary students.

An fully-automated irrigation system was designed and installed by Murphy-Brown crews that could be adjusted based on various crop and weather conditions.

Since its inception, the L.C. Kerr garden has served approximately 600 students each year.

Swartz said the the garden has been used to teach curriculum lessons, while also serving as an impetus to encourage the children to be good stewards of their environment.

“Instilling smart eating habits and care for the environment in elementary school-aged students is our way of providing our youngest citizens with healthy beginnings that will hopefully last a lifetime,” he said.

Neighborly Smithfield Foods

The City of Clinton’s last spotlighted project involves Smithfield Foods, a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. The Clinton plant also serves as the city’s biggest taxpayer and largest employer.

Rick Bowen, environmental manager at Smithfield’s Clinton facility, said Smithfield has stringent environmental regulations, and its industry boasts a ISO 14001 certification, considered the international gold standard.

However, simply meeting the rules isn’t enough, said Bowen.

In 2017-18, furthering its goal of being a community partner, Smithfield embarked on a venture to ensure its environmental operations at the Clinton facility did not negatively impact neighbors. During an overhaul and rehabilitation of its four-million-gallon, above ground wastewater tank at the Clinton facility, the industry worked to fund the installation of a geodesic dome to cover the massive tank.

There was no legal requirement for the $1.6-million improvement, Bowen noted, but Smithfield officials believed it was what should be done.

“Smithfield has expended money and resources to be a good neighbor simply because it’s the right thing to do,” stressed Bowen, who pointed to Smithfield’s Community Advisory Panel meetings as building community rapport, and receiving feedback.

Smithfield has embarked in the past five years on 300 different community outreach projects involving local schools, Sampson Community College, civic organizations, emergency medical personnel, first responders and the local United Way within its own workforce, which numbers more than 1,750 employees.

At the heart of its mission is environmental stewardship and being a good neighbor.

“We want to be transparent and receptive to the thoughts, ideas and opinions that come our way,” said Bowen, who often visits neighbors of the plant. “Our facility is surrounded by neighborhoods, churches, schools, and locally-owned businesses. We value their contribution to the community and Smithfield wants to contribute to their quality of life and success. We are committed to being a good neighbor.”

City leaders spotlight local success stories

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

