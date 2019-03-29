‘Southern Chic’ comes to Roseboro

Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Courtney Cooper and Felicia Lamb are looking forward to the grand opening of Southern Chic Boutique. - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Courtney Cooper arranges soap products. - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent A variety of children’s clothing is available at Southern Chic Boutique. - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Felicia Lamb arranges clothing. - - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent A variety of special soaps are being sold through Southern Chic Boutique. - - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent The motto of Southern Chic Boutique hangs on the wall. - -

ROSEBORO — For a couple of years, Felicia Lamb and Courtney Cooper were on the road selling women’s clothing with hopes of making their customers’ days a little brighter.

As the owners of Southern Chic Boutique, they created a motto they strongly believe in: “Life’s not perfect, but your outfit can be.”

“Life can give you up and downs, but we hope that when you come in our boutique, you find the perfect outfit that makes you feel complete,” Lamb said.

“Someone may have been having a bad day or stressful day and hopefully when they leave from here, that will change,” Cooper added. “We just want everyone to feel welcome here and know that this is a place where you can be free.”

Now, they’re ready to open their first storefront. The grand opening is scheduled for 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, within the Food Lion shopping center at 200 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Roseboro. Light refreshments will be served and a balloon pop party is scheduled for the first 40 customers. A drawing for a free gift will be held every hour.

“It’s been a long time coming and we’ve been preparing for awhile,” Lamb said. “It takes a lot of coordinating and people helping. It’s not just us. Our friends and our co-workers are very supportive.”

The store specializes in ladies clothing, accessories and personalized gifts. In addition to children’s clothing, it also offers home decor, soap for men and women, candles and other items. With larger towns and cities saturated with boutiques, Roseboro was the perfect fit. They’re also looking forward to being part of the shopping center with neighbors such as Public Barber & Beauty Shop.

“Roseboro is a small quaint area and I think women are looking for a place that’s in between Fayetteville, Dunn and the Roseboro area,” Lamb said.

In 2017, through a mutual love monogramming and decorating, they came together as business partners while teaching at Union Elementary School. They worked out of rooms in their homes.

“Our friends would come and try on the clothes,” said Lamb, “and we outgrew that space.”

With that success, Southern Chic Boutique took their business on the road inside a mobile trailer, pulled by a Chevrolet Tahoe. The duo traveled to different events, festivals and trade shows. Once again, they outgrew their space.

“We decided that we wanted something bigger and now we have the storefront,” Lamb said. “We haven’t given up on the mobile. We’re still going to go to the festivals.”

Through Facebook, close to 7,000 people are VIP members on the social media platform and their website, www.southernchicboutique17.com. And they’re hoping to gain a lot more. Products are also sold through online shipping. Along with North Carolina, some of the states they’ve sent items to were Florida, West Virginia, and South Carolina.

“We have customers traveling from all over just to get here,” Cooper said.

As members of the community, they’re looking forward to giving back through donations and sponsorships as well. One of the efforts includes sponsorships for the local parent-teacher organizations.

With support from colleagues at Union Elementary and Salemburg Elementary, it’s one of many ways Lamb and Cooper are seeking to show appreciation on their continuing journey in Roseboro.

“I’m beyond excited,” Cooper said.

