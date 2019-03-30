Sampson man faces charges in robbery

A Sampson County man has been charged in an alleged armed robbery in the Trinity Church Road area of southern Sampson County.

Gerard Andre Parker, 24, of 2500 Trinity Church Road, Magnolia, faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, communicating threats, possession of stolen goods and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The incident was reported to authorities on March 24. The victim said a suspect, identified as Parker, robbed them of personal items at gunpoint in the Trinity Church Road area, before fleeing the scene, according to reports.

Warrants were obtained and served two days later, on March 26, when Parker was apprehended near the intersection of Betty Street and Maple Street in Clinton. Sampson County Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said Parker was “found to be in possession of narcotics and a firearm” at the time of his arrest. He was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Parker was also on probation and, as a result, that probation was revoked, Smith noted.

He was placed under $100,000 secured bond for the robbery, receiving another $1,500 bond for the communicating threats offense.

Parker was convicted in May 2018 of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance in Duplin County, stemming from a 2016 offense. It is the only conviction on his state record, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. He was given a suspended sentence and two and a half years probation, court records show.

That probationary status is still listed as active, with less than a year of that period having elapsed before his arrest this week.

The alleged robbery incident occurred in close proximity to a Trinity Church Road home that was the site of a homicide investigation last month.

In that case, Barbara Anne Smith, 55, was found dead in her home Feb. 16 in the 2300 block of Trinity Church Road. Her husband, Winfield Sespincer Smith Jr., 43, was later charged in her murder and placed in the Sampson County Detention Center without privilege of bond.

Smith said there is no connection in the two cases.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

