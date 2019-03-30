Garland seniors get ready for busy April

Marie Faircloth -

Hello all my faithful readers. I hope everyone is fine. It’s cold and rainy as I write this morning, yet I’m reminded of the mighty hand of God. He can work when no man can hinder, and He can hinder when no man can work. See last Sunday and yesterday it was spring and today it’s like fall weather. So this is the day He has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it!

We are still getting our senior friends ready for the upcoming Mid-Carolina Senior Games beginning on April 10, 2019. Our senior games participants are always winners in our eyes! Everybody is so excited to have the opportunity to shine brightly and represent Garland Senior Center and Sampson County as they strut their stuff and make us all proud! Go team go! Garland Senior Center is No. 1!

March 28 will be our ground breaking “Unfreeze Your Brain” presentation presented by Mary Smith. This program will be one of many brain focused programs to be introduced to Garland Senior participants and we are sure it will be a great hit! In this, like most of Ms. Smith’s programs, she will give us ways of looking at things from a different perspective. Opening our minds to other things we may have never thought of before and implementing small things into our everyday life to break the monotony and free ourselves from unwanted ruts.

The month of April is going to be a very busy and rewarding time for the Garland center, like always. We have a wide variety of activities and programs planned for our seniors to enjoy. On April 18, we will have our Easter party where we will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and new beginnings. April 19 is Good Friday and the center will be closed. April 29 is our Wellness on Wheels program being held at 9 a.m. Then, on April 30, we will have our “Senior Prom and Tea Party” where our senior citizens and center participants will enjoy dinner and dancing as we all “Walk Down Memory Lane’. Senior Center participants are being encouraged to bring in old photographs of themselves from yesteryear to be displayed on a “Guess Who” wall.

As always we are looking for kind, motivated individuals to volunteer with us here at the center and at the Mid-Carolina senior games. Volunteer today for a brighter tomorrow! If you have any questions or comments about anything regarding GSC, please call Marie Faircloth at 910-529-3631, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. I am looking forward to hearing from you all soon!

In closing I’d like to remind you all, we are here for a reason. Let us make our marks as God has intended and do it all in His name through pure love and mercy. Fear is only temporary. Regret lasts forever. “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind. 2 Timothy1:7

“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous hand.” Isaiah 41:10

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

