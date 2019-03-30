Tarheel marks 25 years

Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy Deputy Director CSM Ret. Monte Forte, right, receives recognition by State Director Col. Ret. Edward W. Timmons Sr. - Cadets from the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy campus in Salemburg participate in the 25th anniversary of the program, which started out in 1994 in Keener. - Ronnie D. McNeill, director of the Salemburg campus, speaks about the accomplishments of Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy. - Ronnie D. McNeill, director of the Salemburg campus, center, cuts a cake with Cadet Stallings and Cadet Richardson. - - Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy state director Col. Ret. Edward W. Timmons Sr. addresses cadets during a ceremony this week marking the program’s 25 years. - - Employees from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy are recognized for their many years of service. The honorees are Mary Holmes, 10 years; Vickie Jackson, 10 years, Ralph Leach, 10 years; Denah Newman, 10 years; Brenda Newton, 10 years; Sara Faircloth, 11 years; Ronald Long, 11 years; Carmen Becton, 12 years; Clem King, 12 years; Michael Armstrong, 13 years; Larry Johnson, 13 years; Wayne Kraft, 13 years; Earl Spell, 13 years; Dwight Robinson, 14 years; Ricky Watkins, 16 years; Mark Ladson, 17 years; Linda Oates, 17 years; Billy King, 19 years; Monte Forte, 20 years; Emmitt Spurgeon, 20 years; David Alexander, 21 years; Dale Kirner, 23 years; Melvin Williamson, 23 years; and Angela Bethune, 24 years. - - Administrative Assistant Mary Holmes smiles while receiving recognition for her years of service. - - - -

SALEMBURG — For a quarter century, Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy leaders have planted seeds of success by helping cadets realize their full potential through discipline and encouragement.

The quasi-military program celebrated its 25th anniversary during a special program held Thursday morning. A six-time national award-winning academy, Tarheel serves at-risk youths and is sponsored by the National Guard.

The National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program was established nationally in 1993 to help teenagers between the ages of 16 and 18. The program came to North Carolina the next year, first established in the Keener community of Sampson in 1994.

Since that time, more than 5,500 cadets representing 94 of the state’s 100 counties have graduated from the program.

During this week’s ceremony, Ronnie D. McNeill, director of the Salemburg campus, spoke about the history and North Carolina being one of the first states to have a ChalleNGe program. After the Salemburg campus was established in 2000 for more space, a second location opened in 2015 at New London.

“We owe a great debt of gratitude to the pioneers who had the vision and the foresight to place priority on the future success of North Carolina’s youth,” McNeill said in regards to the thousands of former cadets who are now productive citizens.

After a video presentation showing the success, Deputy Director CSM Ret. Monte Forte provided more encouragement to young cadets in attendance. He talked about the accomplishments of former cadets with various occupations in law enforcement and the business sector. While facing the cadets, Forte expressed how they can have successful lives too.

“Someone told you that you couldn’t — that’s 25 years of you can,” Forte said while referring to the video.

After the cake-cutting ceremony, Col. Ret. Edward W. Timmons Sr., state director, recognized employees for their many years of service, ranging from 10 to 24 years. They were contract employees before they received benefits as state employees.

“To execute this difficult job, it’s a labor of love,” Timmons said. “It takes unique character, personality and passion.”

Tarheel ChalleNGe leaders believe the program is a viable option for 11,900 North Carolina youths who dropped out of high school. The 22-week resident program receives $8 million in federal money and $2 million in state funds to operate.

After cadets graduate, mentors follow up for a year. North Carolina program leaders are also proud of having 3,481 general education diplomas awarded and approximately 420 enlisted in armed services. More than 50 percent have enrolled in college or trade schools.

Before the event, Timmons said the Tarheel ChalleNGe program is life-saving and believes cadets will be part of the next great generation.

“But you have to care and plant the seeds to prepare our next greatest generation for their time,” Timmons said. “We do our small part by continuing to reinforce the standard, the education, the discipline and the seeds for them to continue to dream, believe and achieve.”

Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy Deputy Director CSM Ret. Monte Forte, right, receives recognition by State Director Col. Ret. Edward W. Timmons Sr. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_TC_5.jpg Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy Deputy Director CSM Ret. Monte Forte, right, receives recognition by State Director Col. Ret. Edward W. Timmons Sr. Cadets from the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy campus in Salemburg participate in the 25th anniversary of the program, which started out in 1994 in Keener. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_TC_4.jpg Cadets from the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy campus in Salemburg participate in the 25th anniversary of the program, which started out in 1994 in Keener. Ronnie D. McNeill, director of the Salemburg campus, speaks about the accomplishments of Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_TC_8.jpg Ronnie D. McNeill, director of the Salemburg campus, speaks about the accomplishments of Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy. Ronnie D. McNeill, director of the Salemburg campus, center, cuts a cake with Cadet Stallings and Cadet Richardson. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_TC_1.jpg Ronnie D. McNeill, director of the Salemburg campus, center, cuts a cake with Cadet Stallings and Cadet Richardson. Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy state director Col. Ret. Edward W. Timmons Sr. addresses cadets during a ceremony this week marking the program’s 25 years. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_TC_2.jpg Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy state director Col. Ret. Edward W. Timmons Sr. addresses cadets during a ceremony this week marking the program’s 25 years. Employees from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy are recognized for their many years of service. The honorees are Mary Holmes, 10 years; Vickie Jackson, 10 years, Ralph Leach, 10 years; Denah Newman, 10 years; Brenda Newton, 10 years; Sara Faircloth, 11 years; Ronald Long, 11 years; Carmen Becton, 12 years; Clem King, 12 years; Michael Armstrong, 13 years; Larry Johnson, 13 years; Wayne Kraft, 13 years; Earl Spell, 13 years; Dwight Robinson, 14 years; Ricky Watkins, 16 years; Mark Ladson, 17 years; Linda Oates, 17 years; Billy King, 19 years; Monte Forte, 20 years; Emmitt Spurgeon, 20 years; David Alexander, 21 years; Dale Kirner, 23 years; Melvin Williamson, 23 years; and Angela Bethune, 24 years. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_TC_3.jpg Employees from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy are recognized for their many years of service. The honorees are Mary Holmes, 10 years; Vickie Jackson, 10 years, Ralph Leach, 10 years; Denah Newman, 10 years; Brenda Newton, 10 years; Sara Faircloth, 11 years; Ronald Long, 11 years; Carmen Becton, 12 years; Clem King, 12 years; Michael Armstrong, 13 years; Larry Johnson, 13 years; Wayne Kraft, 13 years; Earl Spell, 13 years; Dwight Robinson, 14 years; Ricky Watkins, 16 years; Mark Ladson, 17 years; Linda Oates, 17 years; Billy King, 19 years; Monte Forte, 20 years; Emmitt Spurgeon, 20 years; David Alexander, 21 years; Dale Kirner, 23 years; Melvin Williamson, 23 years; and Angela Bethune, 24 years. Administrative Assistant Mary Holmes smiles while receiving recognition for her years of service. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_TC_6.jpg Administrative Assistant Mary Holmes smiles while receiving recognition for her years of service. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_logo-1.jpg

Academy honors own, celebrates anniversary

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.