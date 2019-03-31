City preps for Spring Clean Up

The residents in the City of Clinton will have an opportunity to rid their attics and garages of any unused items next week as part of the city’s annual spring cleaning week.

The Public Works and Utilities Department is holding its Spring Clean Up Week on April 1-5, providing citizens the opportunity to responsibly dispose of larger or non-routine items at no cost. During cleanup weeks, regular rules are suspended and additional items, such as furniture, appliances, four tires per household and piles of yard debris, including shrubs and tree limbs cut to a certain length, are collected.

Regular trash collection will continue, and to ensure that spring cleanup items are picked up during this time, city officials are asking that all items for disposal be placed alongside the road by 7 a.m. on the day of regular trash collection.

The biannual clean up weeks — one is also held in the fall — prove to be very beneficial for both the city and its residents. During this time, the city expands what can be collected by Public Works crews and allow residents to clean up their neighborhoods.

During the Fall Clean Up Week in October, nearly 35 tons of trash was collected.

Stacey Ray, senior administrative specialist for the City of Clinton’s Public Works and Utilities Department, said 65 mattresses and box springs, 39 televisions, 107 tires, 87 chairs, 35 couches, 12 air conditioners and three lawnmowers were placed by curbs and collected as part of regular trash collection during the week in October.

There are some restrictions set in place for items that cannot be collected. According to Ray, oil-based paints, batteries, herbicides and pesticides, auto parts, gasoline and other substances that pose safety hazards for city crews and are unable to be processed at the landfill. Those items are collected can be disposed of at designated sites during the city’s Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup events, usually held in the fall.

The department coordinates the biannual cleanup efforts, allowing residents the opportunities to cast off old broken pieces of furniture, old cans of paint, yard scraps and other items that be more of a nuisance or eyesore than anything.

The main goal of Spring Clean Up Week is to beautify the community and offer an opportunity for residents to participate in the effort to make aesthetic improvements and further prevent blight in their neighborhoods. Over the years, city residents have regularly taken advantage of the week-long cleanup campaigns and hundreds of tons of trash has been removed from homes, yards and streets.

For more information on cleanup efforts, contact Clinton’s Public Works and Utilities Department at 910-299-4905.

Dates set for April 1-5