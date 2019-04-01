Clement Elementary students honored for academics

Clement Elementary School has named the honor students for the third nine weeks.

Superintendent’s List

Third grade — Alexandria Armwood, Naylor Barbour, Ryleigh Dale, Ethan Holland, Wade Ward, Aubrey Williams

Fourth grade — Chase Jackson and Caleb Faircloth

Principal’s List

Third grade — Alexis Anderson, Shawn Barefoot, Connor Brewington, Kaliyah Corbin, Kalaya Dawson, Jocelyn Fuentes-Cruz, Hunter Horne, Kyn’ya Howard, Connor Jackson, Braylon Knowles, Madison Lucas, Ashleigh Mercer, Javion Phillips, Kayla Rodriguez, Caleb Vinson, Jocelyn Williams

Fourth grade — Harley Bellis, Isabel Fincham, Kash Jackson, Macy Nunnery, Maggie Phillips, Vairon Rangel, Alana Underwood, Gracie Williams, Tanner Williams

Fifth grade — Liliana Almonte, Jacob Anderson, Dalton Barefoot, Daylan Barefoot, Mason Edge, Sheyla Gutierrez, Gracyn Hall, Jacob Holland, Bridget Jenness, Dylan Knowles, Johnathan Locklear, Emma Phillips, Jacob Ratliff, Luis Resendiz-Garcia, Christian Spell, Misael Ventura-Jose

Honor Roll

Third grade — Odalis Antonio-Vasquez, Emanuel Canales, Alanna Carey, Justin Christian, Tadarious Darden, Noah Davis, Graclyn Faircloth, Dillan Garza, Alex Gonzalez, Jillian Heflin, Madison Kerns, Ashton Lambert, Ezyriah Melvin, Valeria Rangel Castro, Olivia Sessoms, Ayden Sharpe, Aaron Tyndall, Mauricio Vasquez-Garcia, Elvin Ventura-Cruz, Jovany Ventura-Gonzalez, Xavier Williams

Fourth grade — Lee Ballingon, Grayson Barbour, Carlee Booyer, Harmoney Brewington, Kaled Garcia, Candace Hair, Emilia Luna, Shelby Matthews, Henry Montufar, Aracely Morales, Alfredo Mosqueda-Deciga, Gabriel Pintor, Tucker Price, Peyton Purvis, Tiah’dea Sanchez, Laura Ward, John Williams, Lucas Wilson

Fifth grade — Alex Almonte-Lopez, Alexis Antonio, Ebelin Antonio-Vasquez, Jennifer Antonio, Alexus Barrow, Grace Bullard, Perla Canales, Argelia Cruz, Conchita Del Rio, Jeremiah Dipre, Kaylee Elliott, Ashley Gaspar-Martinez, Collin Goodman, Morgan Howard, Bethany Hall, Brody Hall, Juan Ibarra, Cale Jackson, Chase Johnson, Pearl Johnson, Riley Kennedy, Sandra Lopez Mondragon, Karla Melchor-Arredondo, Alexis Mendoza, Enyzha Melvin, Carlos Robles, Lindsey Royal, Janet Stewart, Gustavo Ventura, Leah Walker, Steven Young