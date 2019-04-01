Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• March 30 — John Ray Faison, 31, of 302 Weeks St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and open container after consuming alcohol. Bond set at $2,000; court date is May 1.

• March 30 — Donald R. Locklear, 38, of 192 Dave Bright Road, Faison, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 18.

• March 30 — Keller Zamir Castillo, 16, of 144 Scarlet Lane, Clinton, was charged with speeding competition, careless and reckless, exceeding the posted speed limit and unsafe tires. No bond or court date listed.

• March 31 — Ramon Martise Singleton, 42, of 55 Paisley Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female and assault by strangulation. No bond set; court date is April 16.

• March 31 — Emma Faye Liebengood, 41, of 2502 Autry Hwy., Autryville, was charged with shoplifting/concealment of goods and removing, destroying, or deactivating a component of an anti-shoplifting or inventory control device. Bond set at $10,000; court date is May 7.

• March 31 — Bianca Breon Moore, 24, of 195 Bubba Gump Lane, Salemburg, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond set; court date is May 2.

• April 1 — Matthew McCoy, 33, of 157 James Barnett Lane, Rose Hill, was charged with speeding and resisting public officer. Bond set at $500; court date is May 28.

Incidents/investigations

• March 29 — Chrystal Brown of Harrells reported a break-in and theft of a stainless steel stove, valued at $1,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

