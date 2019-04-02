Roseboroteen chargedin shooting

Townsend -

A teenager accused of shooting into a vehicle containing four children was arrested in short order Friday following a report of the incident on Brantwood Court.

Malik Ksean Townsend, 18, of 217 Brantwood Court, Roseboro, is facing two counts of discharging weapon into occupied property/vehicle and six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Townsend was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $225,000 secured bond.

Sampson County Sheriff’s officials said the six counts were for each of the six different victims in the Friday incident, including four victims under the age of 12. Townsend was taken into custody at his residence later that day, according to reports.

Deputies responded to Brantwood Court in Roseboro late Friday in reference to a reported shooting into an occupied vehicle.

“Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim, who reported he was sitting stationary in his vehicle in the parking lot, when an unknown black male fired into his vehicle,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith. “The victim was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect and responding officers canvased the area and were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody without incident.

”Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident and the suspect was quickly apprehended by officers,” Smith stated.

No additional charges are expected in Friday’s shooting, he said.

Friday’s shooting was just the latest in the Roseboro area, which was the site of incidents last month that are still under investigation.

On March 19, a suspect reportedly discharged a firearm into an occupied vehicle on the roadway. Reports indicate that the shooting happened at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Lucas Road, Roseboro.

Following that, there were a series of shootings on March 20 that began in the early morning hours with a shooting on Holland Street, Salemburg. That was followed by another shooting report on Brantwood Court, Roseboro, “a few hours” after the Salemburg incident. However responding deputies were unable to locate any sign of a shooting. A third shooting on March 20 was reported shortly before 9 a.m. at a residence on the 400 block of East Jackson Street, Roseboro.

Anyone with information on those incidents is encouraged to call the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.

Authorities: Four children, two others targeted

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

