United again, 50 years later

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Bradley McKenzie, speaks to classmates during the 50th reunion for the Roseboro-Salemburg High School. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Graduates from the Roseboro-Salemburg High School mingle together during their 50th class reunion. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Graduates from the Roseboro-Salemburg High School remember classmates who passed away. A 50th class reunion was held Saturday at Alfredo’s in Clinton. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Classmates at Roseboro-Salemburg High School were remembered during Saturday’s reunion. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Inside the Alfredo’s Ristorante Italian, members from Roseboro-Salemburg High School enjoy time together. - -

Kay Warren Gay was thrilled to reunite with classmates as she proudly showed the diploma from Roseboro-Salemburg High School awarded to her in 1969.

“We were extremely proud of our school and I think it might have been one of the most unique schools,” said Gay, one of the organizers for the reunion. “I just have the fondest memories of Roseboro-Salemburg High School.”

The 50th class reunion for Roseboro-Salemburg High School was held Saturday evening at Alfredo’s Ristorante Italian in Clinton. With more than 100 graduates, the school made history by becoming the first integrated class of students to earn diplomas after segregation for local schools. During the years of segregation, black students attended Charles E. Perry High School in Roseboro for many years.

Looking back, Kermit “K.W.” Newman Jr., feels good about being a part of history. As a black student living in the area, he attended C.E. Perry before his senior year. At first, he wasn’t too fond of the change because of bonds made at the school.

“They were separating everybody that we knew,” Newman said about going to the school for more than 11 years. “On our 12th year, they were saying you had to go somewhere else. We went along with it and we didn’t particularly like it at first, but after several weeks, we enjoyed it pretty good.”

By growing up in the area, Newman formed friendships with white students.

“The transition wasn’t that bad — that’s why there was not many blowups, because we already knew each other,” Newman said about the transition and preparing for change in the future. “We were the first ones, we enjoyed it and we learned from it.”

Bernard Spates, a black student, shared his fondness for his classmates at Charles E. Perry and the new experience at Roseboro-Salemburg.

“It’s a blessing that after 50 years, we can all still come together and be one of the first classes to integrate and have a smooth sailing,” Spates said as he mingled with classmates.

Bradley McKenzie, a white alumnus, said the year was a seamless transition for the close-knit community since everyone was intertwined in some form or fashion.

“There were no feelings of differences between us because they were our neighbors in the first place,” he said. “We welcomed anybody who came to our school. It didn’t matter who they were or where they came from — they were always welcomed in our class and school. It was just a natural change in our lives at that time. It really didn’t affect us at the time. It was just one of those things that happened and was going to happen.”

During the event, McKenzie led a moment of silence for more than 20 classmates who passed away. After a meal was served, the classmates continued to share memories while looking at yearbook photos. He said there was low attendance, but was happy to see a large crowd inside the restaurant.

“The reunion is a wonderful thing for 50 years, and a lot of us are getting together for the first time,” he said.

Like McKenzie, Gay was also happy to be with her classmates from the former high school, many of whom have been successful in various walks of life. Today, the school now serves middle school students, while Lakewood High School serves older youths.

“I feel that we had an extremely successful class,” said Gay, “and we’re just really proud.”

Bradley McKenzie, speaks to classmates during the 50th reunion for the Roseboro-Salemburg High School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Reunion_1.jpg Bradley McKenzie, speaks to classmates during the 50th reunion for the Roseboro-Salemburg High School. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Graduates from the Roseboro-Salemburg High School mingle together during their 50th class reunion. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Reunion_2.jpg Graduates from the Roseboro-Salemburg High School mingle together during their 50th class reunion. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Graduates from the Roseboro-Salemburg High School remember classmates who passed away. A 50th class reunion was held Saturday at Alfredo’s in Clinton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Reunion_3.jpg Graduates from the Roseboro-Salemburg High School remember classmates who passed away. A 50th class reunion was held Saturday at Alfredo’s in Clinton. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Classmates at Roseboro-Salemburg High School were remembered during Saturday’s reunion. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Reunion_4.jpg Classmates at Roseboro-Salemburg High School were remembered during Saturday’s reunion. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Inside the Alfredo’s Ristorante Italian, members from Roseboro-Salemburg High School enjoy time together. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Reunion_5.jpg Inside the Alfredo’s Ristorante Italian, members from Roseboro-Salemburg High School enjoy time together. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

First integrated Roseboro-Salemburg HS class holds reunion

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.