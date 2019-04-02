Garland board OKs 3rd Street paving

Garland Commissioner Austin Brown discusses town matters. -

GARLAND — Town leaders are continuing to improve infrastructure through a major paving project.

During a recent meeting, the Garland Board of Commissioners approved funding for 3rd Street after Mayor Pro-Tem Austin Brown made a presentation and proposal.

Commissioners previously approved funding for sections of West 3rd Street for Diamond Construction. Currently there’s $75,000 in the budget from Powell Bill program, which is awarded from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The sections mentioned extend from Odham Avenue to North Parkersburg Avenue and from Brown Avenue to Dockey Avenue. The town has spent more than $62,000 in paving, with $13,000 left over in the budget for work.

Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy and Commissioner Eddie Bronson Jr. spoke about residents in the area being excited about the paving project. Brown added that road grading to restore the driving surface is expected to start the first week of April, followed by another week for paving.

“They see that progress is being made and we’re talking about streets that have never been paved before,” Murphy said. “There’s a lot more streets, but they see that we’re trying to make some progress. The fact that we can add two more blocks is really great and they can do some patchwork as well. We’re very thankful for that.”

With more additional funds coming in the future, Murphy expressed the urgency to identify more streets that need to be paved. After the dirt and unpaved sections of 3rd Street are completed, Brown said he would like to continue work on 4th Street.

“Fourth is another section that needs paving,” Brown said. “I think, if we can do two sections a year, that would be nice. It’s a lot right now, but we haven’t been paving in awhile.”

“Resurfacing is important since they’re going to do some fill-ins for potholes, which will help tremendously,” Murphy added.

