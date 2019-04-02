Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• April 1 — James Andrew Crook, 35, of 1056 Cabin Museum Road, Turkey, was charged with communicating threats and assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is April 30.

• April 1 — Samaria Cardenas, 19, of 6200 Old Warsaw Road, Turkey, was charged with harassing phone call and communicating threats. No bond listed; court date is April 12.

• April 1 — James Thomas Carr, 22, of 3964 Andrews Chapel Road, Roseboro, was charged with resisting public officer, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $3,000; court date is May 28.

• April 1 — Matthew McCoy, 33, of 157 James Barnett Lane, Rose Hill, was charged speeding and resisting public officer. Bond set at $500; court date is May 28.

• April 1 — Darius Laquan Williams, 27, of 257 Bennett Lane, Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Bond set at $3,000; court date is May 2.

• April 2 — Dustin Richard Weeks, 30, of 1340 Boney Mill Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic criminal trespass, damage to real property and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is April 15.

Incidents/investigations

• April 1 — Erica Miller of Clinton reported the theft of a four-wheeler, valued at $2,995.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.