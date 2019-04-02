Event to offer end-of-life guidance

Sutton -

Making decisions at the end of someone’s life can be difficult for family members, but with help and guidance from Sampson P.E.A.C.E, those decisions could be a little easier.

Sampson Partnership for Education Access and Choice at End-of-Life (P.E.A.C.E), part of a Cumberland County chapter, is an agency that helps families and friends make life decisions for someone diagnosed with a terminal illness. The goal of Sampson P.E.A.C.E. is to improve the quality of life for all patients with life-threatening illnesses and assist the community and family with advance care planning.

In partnership with the Mid-Carolina Council of Governments, the Sampson County Department of Aging and the Sampson County Department of Social Services, an End of Life Conference will be held at 12:30 p.m. April 11 at the Sampson Department of Aging. This event will present information on talking about end-of-life choices, pain management at the end of life and anticipatory grief at the end of life.

According to Lorie Sutton, director of the Sampson County Department of Aging, the conference will provide education on end-of-life choices to those diagnosed with a terminal illness, their family, health care providers and caregivers. Someone will be on site to help with advance care planning.

“Advance care planning is a document where you can ensure your wishes and preferences are carried out if you were unable to speak for yourself or make your own decisions at the end of your life,” Sutton said. “This plan is very important and can relieve stress on your family from wondering if they made the right decision in regards to your health care. This document can include the name of the individual whom you have chosen to speak and make decisions on your behalf.”

The mission and vision of Sampson P.E.A.C.E, according to Sutton, is for Sampson County to be a community where patients, families, caregivers and professionals are empowered through education, advocacy and support to make knowledgeable end-of-life choices that are known, respected and honored.

While the intended audience at the conference includes those diagnosed with a terminal illness, their caregivers and health care providers, Sutton said anyone is welcome. The event is free for those attending and not seeking certificate credentials. Any nurse or health care provider seeking credit will have a small fee.

Anyone interested in attending this conference can pick up a registration form at the Sampson County Department of Aging office, or download the form from the county’s website, www.sampsonnc.com. Completed registration forms should be sent to Kareem Strong, P.O. Box 1510 Fayetteville, N.C. 28302. Strong can be reached at 910-323-4191.

For more information about the conference of Sampson P.E.A.C.E, call Sutton at 910-592-4653 or Nina Williams at 910-592-7131.

Aging Dept. hosting April 11 conference

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

