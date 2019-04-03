Local McDonald’s changing hands

Courtesy photo Hugh Caison - Courtesy photo A familiar sight in his years as local McDonald’s franchisee, Hugh Caison, flanked by Sampson Community College president Dr. Bill Starling and SCC Foundation executive director Lisa Turlington, donates to the college. Caison has been an avid supporter of SCC and many others over the years. - Courtesy photo Hugh Caison, far right, and Caison Enterprises donated to the recovery effort in the wake of Hurricane Florence last year. - File photo|Sampson Independent City of Clinton recreation director Jonathan Allen, left, and Hugh Caison, owner/operator of local McDonald’s franchises in Clinton, stand next to a scoreboard at the multipurpose field at Royal Lane Park, provided through a partnership between the city and McDonald’s. It was sponsored by Caison. - -

Hugh Caison spent two decades as a local McDonald’s franchisee, growing his business while giving back to the community where he was raised. While he vowed his time serving the community will continue, his time under the golden arches has come to a close.

Twenty years after he opened his first McDonald’s in 1999, the Sampson native has announced his retirement, saying it has been an honor to work in the place where he grew up.

Caison and his company, Caison Enterprises, expanded their footprint in this area to include seven McDonald’s, including both locations in Clinton, as well as restaurants in Wallace, Warsaw, Newton Grove, Beulaville and Kenansville. Those locations have been purchased by Sandy Chapman and his family of owner/operators, a press release from Caison Enterprises stated.

The Chapman family currently owns and operates 25 restaurants in New Jersey, and has strong ties to the North Carolina community, according to the release. Caison did not immediately return messages regarding his decision to sell, but in a prepared statement said he was grateful for the journey.

“These last 20 years as a McDonald’s owner/operator have been an honor,” he stated. “I have worked side by side with some of the most incredible, passionate and determined people I’ve ever known, who weren’t just employees — they were family.”

From a young age, Caison knew he wanted to own and operate his own business, even if the ultimate destination on that journey wasn’t clear at first. After he graduated from UNC-Wilmington in 1985 with a Business Administration degree, Caison worked in pharmaceutical sales until the opportunity to become a McDonald’s franchisee arose.

He said he chose McDonald’s over other franchising options because of their “superior systems and training processes.” It was a career path that allowed him over the years to give back to employees, community and family in ways he never knew possible.

“I am eternally grateful that this journey has provided me the opportunity to not only serve the community where I live and grew up, it has allowed me, my family and McFamily to make a measurable difference, whether it was supporting the local school systems, the community college or Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Carolina and the Eastern NC House,” said Caison.

Chapman is the new owner/operator of nine local McDonald’s, including Caison’s seven, and gave the outgoing owner praise for the condition in which he has left the locations.

“We are so excited to begin this new adventure in eastern North Carolina and we know that Hugh has set us up with great restaurants that will continue to succeed and have strong ties to the local communities,” Chapman said. “North Carolina has always been close to our hearts as we’ve watched our two sons attend and graduate Wake Forest University and establish those southern roots.”

”McDonald’s has been a part of my family’s life for 50 years,” Chapman continued, “and we are eager to share our passion and commitment with our new teams and the communities we’ll serve.”

Looking back at the early years of his career, Caison now hopes he has instilled his business and personal values in his three daughters, as well as other business owners in the community. Each of his daughters worked for Caison Enterprises during their college years, and he said he hoped their experiences taught them the value of hard work.

Caison said he hoped the lessons he’s learned will make an impact in the communities he serves and future generations of business owners.

That impact was indeed felt in the Clinton and Sampson community, as Caison Enterprises gave back to local education, recreation, civic and community endeavors. Nowhere was that more evident than at Sampson Community College and its foundation, which benefited each year from the local McDonald’s “SCC Day,” through which a portion of that day’s sales went to student scholarships.

“Hugh has always been a supporter of so many of our programs,” SCC President Dr. Bill Starling has said. “He generously gives to the annual fundraiser. He provides meals for summer camps for school age children when the college partners with the public schools for technology camps. He has helped establish the Develop the East Project as a successful project by providing one of the earliest pledges for the foundation’s capital campaign.”

Through the years, Caison has not only sponsored the “SCC Day” at the local restaurants, but has given his time and other gifts to the college’s Foundation board and the school.

Supporting local students “is exactly in line with what we believe in as Caison Enterprises, and what my family personally believes in as community members,” Caison stated last year.

“It’s hard to overstate Hugh’s importance to SCC,” Starling added. “His early service on the Foundation’s Board of Directors helped encourage the participation and support of other local businesses. In addition to his generous gifting, he brings his own affable and encouraging manner to any of the meetings and discussions about the growth and development of SCC.”

Caison said that service will continue, just in a different capacity.

“Although this chapter may be coming to a close,” he said, “serving my community will continue on.”

Hugh Caison https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Caison-1.jpg Hugh Caison Courtesy photo A familiar sight in his years as local McDonald’s franchisee, Hugh Caison, flanked by Sampson Community College president Dr. Bill Starling and SCC Foundation executive director Lisa Turlington, donates to the college. Caison has been an avid supporter of SCC and many others over the years. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Caison-2.jpg A familiar sight in his years as local McDonald’s franchisee, Hugh Caison, flanked by Sampson Community College president Dr. Bill Starling and SCC Foundation executive director Lisa Turlington, donates to the college. Caison has been an avid supporter of SCC and many others over the years. Courtesy photo Hugh Caison, far right, and Caison Enterprises donated to the recovery effort in the wake of Hurricane Florence last year. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Caison-3.jpg Hugh Caison, far right, and Caison Enterprises donated to the recovery effort in the wake of Hurricane Florence last year. Courtesy photo City of Clinton recreation director Jonathan Allen, left, and Hugh Caison, owner/operator of local McDonald’s franchises in Clinton, stand next to a scoreboard at the multipurpose field at Royal Lane Park, provided through a partnership between the city and McDonald’s. It was sponsored by Caison. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Caison-4.jpg City of Clinton recreation director Jonathan Allen, left, and Hugh Caison, owner/operator of local McDonald’s franchises in Clinton, stand next to a scoreboard at the multipurpose field at Royal Lane Park, provided through a partnership between the city and McDonald’s. It was sponsored by Caison. File photo|Sampson Independent

Sampson native Caison retiring after 20 years as franchisee

Staff reports

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.