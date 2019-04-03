The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Food Truck Rodeo Wednesday, May 1, at Sampson Community College. -

Sampson Community College’s campus will once again be filled with food trucks that offer a glimpse of tasty dishes with a unique twist.

In partnership with the college and the Sampson Small Business Center, the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce is hosting the second Food Truck Rodeo May 1, from 11 a.m – 2 p.m. The first event, held last fall, proved successful and left Sampson County residents wanting more.

“The purpose of the event is simple, to offer a new, fun and adventurous event to Sampson County in hopes to cultivating a true community atmosphere by bringing many people together,” Allison Strickland, director of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce said. “A food truck rodeo is a gathering of all different types of food trucks made to serve a mass group of people,” Strickland said. “We will be offering everything from barbecue to authentic Mexican with some dessert sprinkled in for everyone.”

Being featured at this event is a mix of Sampson and Duplin businesses, including Southern Smoke BBQ of Garland, Somethin’ Good of Duplin County, The Little Chef of Duplin County, Taqueria Tierra Caliente of Duplin County and Pelican’s Snoballs of Roseboro. All five made their Sampson food truck rodeo debut in the fall when they served up unique dishes to the many who came out to the campus.

According to Strickland, the first food truck rodeo was such a success, event organizers thought hosting the event throughout the year would be a great idea. Thus, the second rodeo was planned. Often referred to as a food truck festival, a rodeo is an event where a group of food trucks gather in one location. The events typically feature modern food trucks emphasizing food quality and variety, a trend which has grown significantly in popularity in the United States over the past decade.

Southern Smoke BBQ, owned and operated by Matthew Register, is well known around the area for southern-style barbeque, ribs and brisket. Somethin’ Good, owned by Amanda Ezzell of Ezzell’s Catering, is known for its homemade goodies that can be found in the Simply NC store of downtown Clinton. The Little Chef participates in many events at Timberlake Golf Club, and will feature many of their favorite dishes. TT Caliente will bring authentic Mexican food to the rodeo, featuring tacos, burritos, quesadillas, taco salad, tortas, gorditas with the choice flour or corn tortillas and steak, chicken, beef or pork.

“Food truck rodeos are great,” says Bart Rice, Director of the Small Business Center at SCC. “It gives operators a chance to maybe get into markets they haven’t explored before or in some cases perhaps they are considering opening a restaurant and want to expose their foods to see what people are into first. When the Chamber came to me with the idea, I said we have the perfect spot for it.”

When Strickland first had the food truck rodeo idea last year, she had plans to spread the event throughout the community and get as many businesses and people involved as she could. The rodeo is open to the public.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

