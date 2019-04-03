Arts Council presents quilting artist

An artist reception for Lieska Motschenbacher will be held Thursday, April 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Small House Art Gallery. -

The Sampson Arts Council is hosting an artist reception Thursday, April 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The reception kicks off a month-long display of hand-stitched quilting and embroidery by Lieska Motschenbacher.

Motschenbacher and her husband, Dennis, live in Turkey. An extremely talented fiber artist, she specializes in quilting and embroidery. Her work will be on display at the Small House Gallery April 4-May 16.

The reception is free and open to the public and an great opportunity to meet the artist to talk with her about her work. Light refreshments will be provided, as well as musical entertainment by Bridget Capparuccia.

Born in Manado, a northern Sulawesi Island (formerly known as Celebes) in Indonesia, Motschenbacher came to the United States in 1992 and married her husband. Since arriving in the United States, she has lived in California, Oregon, Colorado, Nevada, Connecticut and now North Carolina.

Growing up, the artist says her mother embroidered her clothes throughout elementary school days, giving her the first exposure to sewing and embroidering. She began making clothing for herself and others in high school, but circumstances required that she begin working after graduating instead of pursuing a design and sewing career hereby putting an early end to her sewing interests.

In 1996, Motschenbacher joined a quilting group in Nevada and began learning how to make quilts. She also studied the art of Brazilian Dimensional Embroidery in that period of time, eventually merging embroidery work into her quilts. Her work has been recognized with an award at the 2005 American Quilter’s Society in Kentucky, as well as numerous state competitions throughout the United States.

An artist reception for Lieska Motschenbacher will be held Thursday, April 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Small House Art Gallery. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Lieska.jpg An artist reception for Lieska Motschenbacher will be held Thursday, April 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Small House Art Gallery.