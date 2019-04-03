Welding program sparks learning at SCC

Night welding students in action at Sampson Community College. -

Sometimes, a simple spark is all it takes. At Sampson Community College, sparks are flying and often they are best seen at night. The new Basic Welding class is offered at night through the Workforce Development and Continuing Education department and has proven to be a success for those looking to get credentialed in welding.

“This program is accredited by the National Center for Construction Education Research,” says Katie Brown, Director of Customized Training at the college. “It focuses on the importance of safety in construction and industrial crafts. Students learn how to identify and follow safe work practices and procedures and how to properly inspect and use safety equipment.”

Where the curriculum version of welding offers a certificate or degree, this program fills the niche for those needing credentials for an employer.

Training includes SMAW equipment and setup. SMAW, also known as shielded metal arc welding, is a manual arc welding process that uses a consumable electrode covered with a flux to lay the weld. Students learn various kinds of SMAW equipment, and maintenance; introduces the trainees to the selection, classification, and use of electrodes for arc welding. Trainees will become familiar with the various types of electrodes, their uses, identification, handling, and proper storage.

“We have nontraditional students and even have high school students involved,” Brown adds. “Private schools can take advantage of this course. We also cater to students that are already employed and want to enhance their skills and knowledge level within this discipline. Those interested should contact me about the next session.”

For more information about the Night Welding classes at SCC, contact Brown at [email protected] or 910-900-4055.

Night welding students in action at Sampson Community College. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_welding.jpg Night welding students in action at Sampson Community College.