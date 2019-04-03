Legally Blonde musical to take stage

There were delighted audiences and happy cast members as the production of Pocahontas came to a conclusion this weekend. The production had over 60 cast members and there were two separate casts that performed for audiences in the past two weeks. Angela Martin was our director and our sponsor was Performance Automotive. Thank you for coming to support this production and we hope to see you at our next show.

Auditions for our next production took place Thursday. Legally Blonde, Jr. is a musical that will be casting high school students in roles for this fun and fast-paced production. The show dates are May 3-12 with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Make sure to check back for tickets and information on our cast in the upcoming weeks.

Facts about Legally Blonde the Musical

The musical was recorded live for MTV in 2007.

Legally Blonde the Musical — In Search of Elle Woods was a reality show that tried to find the next Broadway star. It took place in 2008.

Legally Blonde the Musical played 595 performances on Broadway before closing.

