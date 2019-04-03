Roseboro boys visit commissioners

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners had two special visitors at Monday’s meeting, with Roseboro Elementary School students Thomas Jones Jr., seated at left, and Derrick Ingram leading the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. In early February, Jones, 8, and Ingram, 6, made national news when they saluted the United States flag as it was being raised to full staff at the Roseboro Fire Department. The students stopped, recited the Pledge of Allegiance then sang “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.” A photo of the boys standing at attention was posted on the Roseboro Fire Department’s Facebook page, quickly went viral and was featured by media outlets across the United States. The students were also previously recognized at meetings of The Town of Roseboro and the Sampson County Schools Board of Education. Shown standing and applauding the boys are Commissioners Jerol Kivett, Sue Lee, Harry Parker and Thaddeus Godwin. -

