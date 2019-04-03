Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• April 2 — Edward Burnette Andrews, 37, of 9920 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with trespass and simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is May 8.

• April 2 — Joseph Dony, 50, of 2011 NE 2nd Drive, Pompano Drive, Pompano Beach, Fla., was charged with fleeing to elude and speeding restriction. Bond set at $500; court date is May 22.

• April 2 — Mickey Ray Naylor, 61, of 561 C. North St., Salemburg, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct and drunk and disorderly. Bond set at $500; court date is April 15.

• April 2 — Willie Jones, 44, of 1040 Paul Ed Dail Road, Kenansville, was charged with no operator’s license, reckless driving to endanger, failure to wear seat belt and failure to report accident. No bond set; court date is April 10.

Incidents/investigations

• April 3 — Henry Moore of Clinton reported the theft of a double-axle trailer, valued at $4,900.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.