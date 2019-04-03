All-County Arts Night this Friday

Andrea Sada, Faith Honeycutt and Mirabella Edwards enjoy mixing colors together during the 2018 Sampson Arts Camp. -

A variety of student expressions will be displayed during the All-County Arts Night.

The event is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Union High School, 1189 Kader Merritt Road, Rose Hill. It will feature an art exhibit, theater participants and music performances from artists representing schools throughout Sampson County.

Dr. Rue Lee-Holmes, arts education coordinator for Sampson County Schools, is looking forward to the event. She believes the arts benefit society in many ways, including through dance, visual arts and music.

“The arts are a natural part of our lives,” Lee-Holmes said. “I think it would be hard-pressed for anybody to say that they do not experience one of the arts on a daily basis. There’s music on television, in grocery stores and people listen to music in their cars.”

The art exhibit will be shown from 5 to 8 p.m. This year marks the second year that high school dance and theater is being shown to the public. For 2019, middle school chorus groups are being added. Performances will be held from 5 to 6:45 p.m. A middle school and high school band performance will begin at 7 p.m.

Lee-Holmes hopes the community supports young local artists by attending the event.

“I think the arts in general are part of our natural existence and it just helps us improve who we are,” Lee-Holmes said.

Summer Arts Camp

Registration is now available for the 2019 Sampson Arts Camp, scheduled for June 24-27 at Sampson Community College.

The weeklong program is being hosted by Sampson County Schools Arts Advisory Council, in partnership with the Sampson County Arts Council. During the camp, the participants have four classes a day centered around music, dance, visual arts and theater arts.

Robert Hall will visit as a guest artist to teach students lessons on visual arts.

In 2018, Hall completed a mural for Newton Grove. Before that project, he painted one for Garland which features Dr. Amos Johnson and his aide, Henry Lee “Buddy” Treadwell, who are labeled as “medical trailblazers” for their innovation of the physician assistant concept. That mural also depicts the Brooks Brothers factory, schoolhouse and railroad.

Hall also specializes in paintings, woodcarving, sculptures and children’s books. His work was a part of the movie “The Color Purple,” which featured his silhouette designs for promotional purposes.

On a first-come, first-served basis, 100 applicants in kindergarten through the eighth grade will be accepted. The registration fee is $55, which covers cost of materials, a T-shirt and additional fees. Breakfast and lunch will be served daily. Parents are responsible for transportation.

An acceptance letter will be emailed upon receipt of the completed registration form and paid fee.

Registration is available online at http://bit.ly/SCSartsed. For more information, contact Lee-Holmes at [email protected] or 910-594-1420

Andrea Sada, Faith Honeycutt and Mirabella Edwards enjoy mixing colors together during the 2018 Sampson Arts Camp. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Art_1.jpg Andrea Sada, Faith Honeycutt and Mirabella Edwards enjoy mixing colors together during the 2018 Sampson Arts Camp.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.