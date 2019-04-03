‘Rounding up’ funds

Clement Elementary Principal James ‘Bo’ Mullins holds a grant from Operation Round Up. He is pictured with Media Specialist Christy Bullard and Tara Armwood, an educator at the school. - Media Specialist Lauren Strickland is looking forward to purchasing books for Hargrove Elementary School. -

Thanks to the generosity of community members, two schools in Sampson County are looking forward to improving technology and literary education.

The South River Electric Membership Corporation’s charitable foundation, the Community Assistance Corporation (CAC) recently celebrated a $2 million milestone through its Operation Round Up program, which donates funds to organizations. Clement Elementary School (CES) and Hargrove Elementary School (HES) were awarded grants of $10,000 and $7,648, respectively.

South River EMC is a locally-owned and operated electric cooperative and provides electric service to 43,000 homes, farms and businesses in Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties. In 2007, South River EMC started Operation Round Up, a voluntary program that allows customers to round up their bills to the next dollar, with the change going to charity.

Since the launch, 139 local organizations have been assisted through 373 grants totaling more than $2 million.

“This program has been a home run for the cooperative and, most importantly, a grand slam for our community,” stated Catherine O’Dell, vice president of member services and public relations, in a news release.

At CES, Media Specialist Christy Bullard and Tara Armwood, a teacher for Academically or Intellectually Gifted students, are both happy about funds going toward the first mobile lab for STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math). They showed appreciation for South River’s contribution to the school.

“We have a variety of technology that we’re going to incorporate here at Clement,” she said. “We want our kids to be 21st Century learners and this is giving a good foundation for our kids as they grow and become more advanced. We’re living in a technological world. The more they know now, the better they’ll be.”

Some of the features will include robotics, computer coding and reading.

“STEM is very big and it’s growing nationwide,” Bullard said. “What we have incorporated is the reading, writing and the arts.”

One goal is to add the Lightbox program, a multimedia experience that uses audio, video and interactive activities for books. The school would also like to add a 3-D printer as well.

“The writing process is going to come in when they reflect about their creations and experiments with certain things,” Bullard said. “How are the going to make it better? A lot of things in science are trial and error. How can you change the process to make your idea come to life?”

CES would like to have the project finished soon to introduce next school year.

“We’ve already begun working on coding a little bit,” Bullard said. “Hopefully by the time we get the materials and new technology ordered, the kids would have a little bit of leeway on coding. We’ll apply it to the new technology.”

At HES, Media Specialist Lauren Strickland is looking forward to buying new books for students to enjoy and to keep up with the times with $7,648 from Operation Round Up.

“We have guidelines for school libraries for copyright dates and we try to keep our copyright dates as new as possible,” Strickland said. “It’s a great need here. The spending is low so the school can’t always use the funding, so we have to rely on outside resources.”

She plans to add nonfiction books that will spark the interest of students. Some favorite topics at HES are sports and animals. Strickland believes it’s important to promote reading. At HES, the media center has improved over the years with new books along with technology.

“A lot of children are from low-income families,” she said. “Over 90 percent would qualify for free or reduced lunch, so a lot of times these are the only books our kids get in their hands. I feel it’s really important to promote reading, mainly for that reason.”

She said HES owes the success to Operation Round Up.

Non-profit organizations can apply for up to $5,000 and educational institutions are eligible for grants up to $10,000. South River EMC CAC accepts and reviews applications quarterly. The next due date is May 19. Applications and rules can be found online at sremc.com.

Applicants should always download the latest application to have the most updated requirements.

Along with HES and CES, the Stedman Volunteer Fire Department received a grant for $5,974 to purchase new automated external defibrillators, or AEDs.

Jon Wagnert, CAC charter board member, stated that serving on the Operation Round Up board has been a wonderful experience.

“As board members we get to allocate funds to fire departments so they can replace outdated equipment and maintain their state requirements for serving their areas,” Wagnert stated. “The board allocates funds to schools for new and exciting technology. Local museums have received grants to preserve our past, lest we forget how life used to be. Operation Round up is the embodiment of a rural cooperative. “

Clement Elementary Principal James ‘Bo’ Mullins holds a grant from Operation Round Up. He is pictured with Media Specialist Christy Bullard and Tara Armwood, an educator at the school. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Clement-Elementary.jpg Clement Elementary Principal James ‘Bo’ Mullins holds a grant from Operation Round Up. He is pictured with Media Specialist Christy Bullard and Tara Armwood, an educator at the school. Media Specialist Lauren Strickland is looking forward to purchasing books for Hargrove Elementary School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Hargrove-Elementary.jpg Media Specialist Lauren Strickland is looking forward to purchasing books for Hargrove Elementary School.

Local schools receive South River grants

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.