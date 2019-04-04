Hargrove hosts Family Night

Hargrove Elementary School recently hosted its Family Expo night with many community members in attendance. The event featured a photo booth and snacks such as popcorn, pizza and snow cones. ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ was shown inside the gymnasium. -
Hargrove Elementary School recently hosted its Family Expo night with many community members in attendance. The event featured a photo booth and snacks such as popcorn, pizza and snow cones. ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ was shown inside the gymnasium.
Hargrove Elementary School recently hosted its Family Expo night with many community members in attendance. The event featured a photo booth and snacks such as popcorn, pizza and snow cones. ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ was shown inside the gymnasium.