Hargrove hosts Family Night

Hargrove Elementary School recently hosted its Family Expo night with many community members in attendance. The event featured a photo booth and snacks such as popcorn, pizza and snow cones. ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ was shown inside the gymnasium.