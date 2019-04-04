‘Working Smart’ program benefits students

Pictured are Ida Parker, Rebecca Willis, Alonza Royal and Adriana Wells. -

Working smart sometimes means doing whatever you need to do to get the job done. Oftentimes, simply being able to interact with other employees gets lost along the way. This is very important if one expects to work with a team in their chosen career.

Sampson Community College has addressed this by implementing the Working Smart program. Working Smart is a soft-skills program developed by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Workforce Developmental Partners (CMWDP). It is designed to provide job-seekers the work and life skills that enhance employee productivity. Employers are looking for candidates who have the “soft-skills” that lead to success in the following ways: communication, problem solving skills, time management, accountability, and more.

“Research indicates that soft skills can account for as much as 85 percent of an individual’s success,” says Alonza Royal, Human Resources Development Coordinator at the college. “Employers have placed a premium on employees’ ability to communicate, think critically and solve problems. These future employees need to be able to learn new skills, to lead others, function independently, to work as part of a team to accomplish a common goal, and to accept and thrive with constant change. These things can be accomplished with soft skills training.”

The program teaches individuals how to collaborate, learn and hone building relationships, and soft skills while also priming themselves to be positive, effective and authentic leaders. Soft skills, which can also be described as social or emotional learning and intelligence, are quickly becoming the new yardstick for measuring success. This week, SCC graduated its second Working Smart graduates.

“The power of this material should not be underestimated,” adds Royal. “Everyone knows you must have knowledge within a discipline to find a job or career within your chosen field. The reason this class is unique is that it applies to all disciplines the same, regardless of what field one has chosen. If you don’t know how to speak with people—or work with others—it can really undermine what you bring to the table with regards to your know-how of the job itself.”

For more information about the Working Smart program at SCC, contact Royal at [email protected]

