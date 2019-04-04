Trooper shoots armed suspect in Johnston

RALEIGH — A driver stopped for speeding in Johnston County was shot during an “altercation” with a State Highway Patrol trooper, patrol officials said.

At approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, the trooper stopped a Nissan passenger vehicle for traveling 96 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 70 near Edwards Road in Johnston County.

During the course of the traffic stop, an altercation ensued between the trooper and the driver of the Nissan, who was armed with a handgun, the Highway Patrol stated in information released to media outlets. The driver was shot by the trooper.

Authorities on scene immediately began life-saving procedures until emergency medical staff arrived. The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver’s name was not released. The trooper was not injured during the altercation, according to patrol reports.

The driver was the only occupant within the Nissan and no other suspects are being sought.

The State Highway Patrol has requested the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate, and will also conduct their own separate internal investigation, which is protocol in all trooper-involved shootings.

Driver in ‘serious condition’