Egg hunt coming to Royal Lane

Members of the Clinton Recreation & Parks Department are looking forward to placing a lot of colorful eggs throughout the park.

The 2019 Egg Hunt for the department is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Bellamy Center, 303 Royal Lane, Clinton. Brenda Potter, manager for the Bellamy Recreation Center and special events, is looking forward to another year of having the annual tradition in the park.

“We have the annual Easter Egg Hunt every year and everybody is invited,” Potter said.

The event is free for ages 3 to 9 and preregistration is not required. It will begin with crafts at the center, followed by the egg hunt outside.

“It’ll probably be messy before we go out there, but it will be fun,” Potter said about a craft activity with paints and other materials such a shaving cream.

Recreation leaders will divide the children into three age groups throughout the park. Prizes will be available in all eggs and 10 in each age group will receive a special gift. The participant with the most eggs in each group will receive a basket full of goodies.

“We invite everybody to come out and have a good time,” Potter said about the free event. “I look forward to it every year.”

For more information, contact recreation officials at 910-299-4906 or 910-249-3257.

Event set for April 13

Staff Reports

