Festival promises day of family fun

ROSEBORO — Days are longer, temperatures are warmer and that means spring is officially here and it’s time for the second annual BloomFest, a family-friendly event in the small western Sampson town.

On Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., the town will be filled with more than 50 local vendors, entertainment and food. Vendors include items from local craftsmen and businesses, and food will be for sale by nine different vendors.

“This is a family-friendly festival full of exciting things to do,” Allie Strickland, event organizer, said. “This festival is the perfect opportunity for our community to come together for a day of excitement and entertainment.”

Kicking off this year’s festival will be the dedication of the basketball court to Roseboro native Chasity Melvin. This will take place at 10 a.m. at the courts, where a monument in Melvin’s honor will be presented.

Melvin was a standout on the Lakewood Leopards girl’s basketball team, and later played for the N.C. State Wolfpack before entering the WNBA. She is now coaching for the Greensboro Swarm as the first female coach in the league.

Last year, the event was held for the first time and with great success. Roseboro mayor Alice Butler said the activities were well received by both young and old, and drew a large crowd into the downtown area. She is hoping this year’s event will do the same.

“BloomFest has put a lot of pride back into Roseboro,” Butler said. “There is something for everyone. From those who are young to those 90 years old, they are proud of their hometown.”

For the last year, Strickland and other committee members have been busy working to pull together the community event that promises to bring a day filled with fun for the entire family.

Several musical guests are on the line up for entertainment. The Eastline Band will perform a variety of beach-music favorites from 12-2 p.m. Local dance groups, pageant queens and musical groups will also perform throughout the day.

“We would love for everyone to come out and bring their families,” Strickland said. “We are so excited to offer this much needed positive event to our community.”

According to Strickland, one of the most unique exhibits will be the “Touch-A-Truck” where families can explore different vehicles by touching and climbing inside to learn their purpose and what careers are needed to operate them. Strickland said there will be eight different vehicles present.

“We feel this offers a new educational experience for children and their families,” Strickland explained.

There will be plenty of free entertainment for the kids. Hubb’s Corn Maze is bringing the barrel train out to offer free rides throughout downtown to the kids, and Grand Rental Station will have two bounce houses inflated to also provide entertainment. Just like last year, Strickland said Art Alley will be set up for the kids to create their own masterpieces.

Throughout the downtown, local businesses will be open and offering new and exciting changes to customers. Both Railroad Street Steakhouse and Vinny’s Pizza will be open and serving lunch, as well as Pelican’s Snoballs.

For more information about the festival, call the Roseboro Town Hall, visit the town’s website, www.roseboronc.com or email [email protected]

Roseboro’s second annual BloomFest set for April 27

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

BloomFest Entertainment Lineup 10:30 a.m. — Stedman Recreation Center Zumba Class 10:45 a.m. — Carolina Dance Company 11 a.m. — SRMC Wellness Center Dancers 11:15 a.m. — Toddler Music Special 12-2 p.m. — Eastline Band 2:15-3 p.m. — Will Roberts 3:15 p.m. — Daire Barefoot 3:30-3:45 p.m. — Eddie Stephens – Only 1

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

