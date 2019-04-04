Long-awaited sewer projectready to begin

Mike Barnette, a grant program manager from McDavid Associates Inc., makes a presentation about the Community Development Block Grant for Garland. - Murphy -

GARLAND — After several meetings Mayor Winifred Murphy and fellow town leaders are pleased to see work underway for more sewer-based improvements with more funding on the way.

During a Tuesday meeting, she reported that contractors are beginning work on a Community Development Block Grant for Infrastructure (CDBG-I) to replace sewer lines. With a cost of more than $1 million, the town was notified a few years ago by the North Carolina Division of Water Infrastructure (DWI) that they had received the funding.

“As all of you know, we did receive the CDBG grant in 2017,” Murphy said. “We just got word recently that we have passed everything and we are ready to proceed.”

The purpose of the CDBG through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is to improve the quality of life for residents with low to moderate income.

Garland was also notified by the state’s Department of Environmental Quality about another $150,000 award through the Asset Inventory and Assessment (AIA) Grant for the inventory of sewer lines. The purpose of the grant is to encourage water and wastewater utilities to become more proactive in the management and financing of systems.

“This is great news for Garland,” Murphy said.

McDavid Associates, Inc. was selected by commissioners to handle engineering and administration work for the CDBG-I project, which includes replacing or fixing 6,200 linear feet of gravity sewer, large networks of underground pipes that move blackwater, greywater and, in many cases, stormwater from individual households to a treatment location.

Mike Barnette, a grant program manager from McDavid Associates, Inc., spoke about the benefits of the AIA grant before making a presentation on rules for the Assessment of Fair Housing, which is associated with CDBG.

“It locates and provides you with GIS information, so you know where your sewer system is and have an ongoing way to maintain it,” Barnette said. “We’re real excited about that $15,000 grant that the town got.”

While talking about the fair housing assessment, Barnette spoke about the CDBG-I funds awarded to Garland in 2013 to replace 11,000 linear feet of sewer lines, 33 manholes and one lift station replacement. The project was later amended to add the cleaning of the lagoon at the sewer plant, along with replacement of the sewer plant. The cost of that award was $1.5 million and it benefited more than 700 people.

At the time, the fair housing rules required an assessment of any area over 10,000 people. In 2015, the Division of Water Infrastructure required every town or city to have a hair housing assessment. It sets up a process to make sure certain recipients of Housing and Urban Development funding are being used to meet long-standing obligations for fair practices.

It was also reported that it involves individuals and families having information, opportunities and options to live somewhere without unlawful discrimination. Officials also pointed out that fair housing choice also includes actual choice: the existence of realistic housing options; protected choice: housing that can be accessed without discrimination; and enabled choice: realistic access to sufficient information about options.

According to certain sections of the report with state and local data, one of the impediments mentioned was lack of standard and affordable housing. Barnette said the town will conduct one community outreach activity to discuss the matter before June 2021. The board later approved the assessment, which will be sent to state officials.

Mike Barnette, a grant program manager from McDavid Associates Inc., makes a presentation about the Community Development Block Grant for Garland. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Garland.jpg Mike Barnette, a grant program manager from McDavid Associates Inc., makes a presentation about the Community Development Block Grant for Garland. Murphy https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Murphy-1-.jpg Murphy

Multi-million-dollar overhaul to replace lines

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.