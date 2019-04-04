The truth about new testament miracles

Many are the miracles recorded in the Bible, those carried out directly by God and those performed by men using the power of God. In this brief article we are limiting our study to those miracles that were performed by the saints beginning with the establishment of the church and continuing on as the church spread across the land. Mere humans were often blessed with the power of the Holy Spirit to perform super human deeds, known as miracles or signs or wonders. Today, we often hear some claiming to have received the gift of the Holy Spirit and thus able to perform those some kind of miracles, everything from speaking in unknown tongues to healing the sick. But, what is the truth of the matter? Let us see.

First, as already alluded to in the introduction, one should understand just what a miracle is. The Bible miracles were not just amazing events that one could not explain, but they were things that are contrary to what is natural. Though many speak of the miracle of child birth, there is really nothing miraculous to it. It is natural. Adam and Eve were created by way of miracle. Cain and Able were born to Eve in the same way that children are born today. A crude by effective illustration is that if a man and woman have sex and the woman becomes pregnant, it is natural for her to give birth to a human child. It would be miraculous if she gave birth to a litter of puppies because that would be contrary to what is natural.

When speaking of the miracles as those performed in the New Testament, there are three words that need to be noted as they characterize those miracles performed by the power of the Holy Spirit. The first is the word “obvious”. The television evangelist stands on a stage and heals all kinds of non-visible illnesses. In the cases in the New Testament, there was an obvious healing. The second word to note is the word “complete”. The miracles of the New Testament were complete. One was not partially healed, one did not almost walk on water and one did not turn bread and fish into half enough as needed. The third word is the word “immediate”. Long periods of time were not needed, the miracles happened immediately. An example to illustrate the three words mentioned is the healing of the lame man recorded in Acts chapter three. He had been lame from birth and had been laid on the steps daily for years (Acts 3:2; 4:22), thus it was obvious that his illness was real. It was immediate, “immediately his feet and ankle bones received strength” (Acts 3:7). And, he who had never learned to walk, “leaping up stood, and walked, and entered with them into the temple, walking, and leaping, and praising God” (Acts 3:8). Can’t get much more complete than that. Now that is a real miracle.

The next important thing to understand about those miracles is the purpose for them. They were not for the purpose of someone showing off, for earning money or even just to heal someone who was in need. They were for the purpose of confirming the message that was being delivered, by illustrating that the speaker was speaking on behalf of God, the miracles serving as witness to this fact. When the apostles embarked on the great commission, the scripture states, “And they went forth, and preached every where, the Lord working with them, and confirming the word with signs following” (Mark 16:20). A excellent example of this is seen in the work of Philip the evangelist. He went down to Samaria “and preached Christ unto them. And the people with one accord gave heed unto those things which Philip spake, hearing and seeing the miracles which he did” (Acts 8:5-6).

There is yet one more very important point that needs to be addressed. It has to do with whether one today can do those same things or not. Start with the fact that the need for those miracles no longer exists. Since the word was spoken, confirmed by miracles and recorded, there is no need for a miracle to confirm them all over again. Just stick to the already confirmed word. One might think, but what about something new, not covered in that recorded word? Paul answers that saying nothing else is to be preached, but the same gospel already given to us (Gal. 1:8-9). The scriptures themselves taught that those miraculous abilities were to come to an end (I Cor. 13:8-10). Finally, the means of receiving the power to perform these miracles has departed. Read carefully, Acts 8:5-20 and you will notice that it took the laying on of the apostles hands to pass on the ability to perform these miracles. “Simon saw that through laying on of the apostles’ hands the Holy Ghost was given, he offered them money” (Acts 8:18). My friends, there are no apostles living to lay hands on anyone in order that they could perform the miracles we read about in the New Testament. When the last person died on whom the apostles had laid hands, those miraculous abilities came to a close. Just an interesting thought concerning the many that claim to heal the sick today; those who could do so in the first century could also raise the dead. Seen any dead raised lately?

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

