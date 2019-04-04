Having worship in the right way

Many congregations have been blessed with an outpouring of Spiritual Gifts. These churches have been categorized has been especially holy and spiritual. This may be true or untrue. The test is how they operate these gifts in worship services as to whether or not their worship services are done decently and in order.

The church in Corinth was like some of our churches today. That church was blessed with many Spiritual Gifts, but the gifts were used by some believers to promote and enrich themselves. Jesus Christ through Paul addressed this issue to maintain unity and love in the church.

I Corinthians 12:1 begins by Apostle Paul saying, “Now concerning spiritual gifts, brethren, I would not have you ignorant.” Paul used the expression, “I would not have you ignorant,” many times to denote the importance of what he was about to say. In this instance, Paul wanted the church to know it is important to know certain things about Spiritual Gifts.

In I Corinthians 12:2, Paul reminded the church at Corinth, that in times past, as Gentiles, they were carried away unto dumb idols, even as they were led. He was referring to the times, prior to their conversion, when they worshiped idol gods or goddesses through the pagan exercise of speaking in tongues. The practice of “ecstatic utterances” was commonplace in many cults and in the worship of idols. The concept of speaking in tongues was used prior to the Day of Pentecost among non-believers. It is important to note that the true believer is always in control of him/herself when the Holy Spirit is at work. Any so called “spirit manifestation” that robs a person of self-control is not of God, for the fruit of the Holy Spirit is self-control. See. I Corinthians 14:32-33 and Galatians 5:22-23 for biblical reference.

The bible says there are many kinds of spiritual gifts, ministries and activities, but they all come from the Lord. According to Philippians 2:13, it is the same Lord which worketh in you both to will and to do of His good pleasure. The source of every spiritual gift is the Lord. The How, When and Where to administer your gift comes from the Lord. The energy to use your gift also comes from the Lord. As a result there is no need to glorify anyone because of their spiritual gift and the use thereof.

Every Spiritual Gift of every believer is given to them by the Lord through the Holy Spirit. These gifts are given for the good of the entire Body of Christ. They are not necessarily given just for your local church. And they certainly are not given for your personal enjoyment and prosperity.

Like some church members today, the church members in Corinth were using their spiritual gifts to promote themselves, to create schisms and divisions. But more importantly they were using their gifts to appear more holy than others and to create confusion as to who is saved and who is not saved. The Lord used Paul to address these issues and to put, especially worship services in the proper order of God.

Like today, many of the members at Corinth were using their gifts of speaking in tongues as proof they were saved. But the bible makes it clear that every saved person is not given the gift of speaking in tongues. In fact, no one should speak in tongues during a worship service unless there is someone there with the gift of interpretation. And even if there is someone there who has that gift, only two or three are allowed to speak in tongues. Paul said in I Corinthians 14:19, “Yet in the church I had rather speak five words with my understanding, that by my voice I might teach others also than ten thousands words in an unknown tongue.

In some worship services, many will get up to prophesy. Put only two or three are allowed to do so, while the others judge. God is not the author of confusion but He is a God of peace.

One of the most popular but yet dangerous saying in the church during a worship service is “Let the Spirit have its way.” Whether you realize it or not there are all kinds of spirits sitting in the pews and in the pulpit. You better make sure you are talking about the Holy Spirit and not the other spirits who show up every Sunday. God is looking for the true worshipers who will worship Him in Spirit and in Truth. The truth is how God tells us to do things in worship decently and in order!

Gilbert Owens is the pastor at Kingdom of God Ministries Outreach.

