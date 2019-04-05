Garland Spring Clean Up rescheduled

GARLAND — Spring Clean Up dates for residents are coming soon, with dates later than expected.

During a recent meeting, Commissioners made a decision to reschedule the start of spring clean up because of a conflict with an audit from Waste Industries. The new dates are Tuesday, April 9, for the east side of town and Tuesday, April 16, for other sections. In February, the dates were set a day earlier.

At their February meeting, Garland commissioners expressed how the decision was a relief since there was no fall cleanup due to public work and maintenance issues.

Mayor Winifred Murphy said electronics are not allowed, but crews have always collected furniture and mattresses. For future cleanup efforts, Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown said he wanted to eliminate furniture pick-up due to space concerns.

“I really would like for us to get out of the furniture business,” Brown said. “I think that’s what takes up a lot of room inside our dump truck. We have a small dump truck and two or three couches — that’s a load.”

Customers will be notified with instructions regarding the collection periods.

Street upgrades continue

Mayor Winifred Murphy also reported that the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently inspected streets damaged by Hurricane Florence. Before financial assistance is provided, the town is required to have bids from at least three licensed contractors. It was also reported that Garland’s Public Works employees have been making dirt streets a little more smoother with a motor grader.

“There’s a lot of happy citizens happy about that too,” Murphy said. “It’s bad when you don’t have a paved street, but when you have a dirt street that’s really muddy and messed up it makes them unhappy. Even the mail carrier has commented on not having to drive on those terrible dirt streets.”

With more Powell Bill funding on the way from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, commissioners will prioritize streets that need to be paved during the next fiscal years. The town recently approved funding for portions of 3rd Street, with Diamond Construction handling the work. Murphy expressed how it’s an important service for residents.

“Resurfacing is very important too, because we have to upgrade,” Murphy said. “Some of these people are still paying taxes and never get a paved street.”

