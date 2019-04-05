Trooper, alleged gunman ID’d

Authorities have identified a Clayton man as the suspect in Thursday’s shooting involving a state trooper.

Darius Jayquan Rogers, 20, was transported to Wake Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition. Sgt. J.M. Dorsey, a 15-year veteran stationed in Troop C, District 2 (Wayne County), was the one who shot him. Dorsey was attempting to stop Rogers for speeding when an altercation occurred.

The stop took place at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday. Rogers’ was driving a Nissan passenger vehicle and was stopped for reportedly driving 96 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 70 near Edwards Road in Johnston County.

During the course of the traffic stop, an altercation ensued between the Dorsey and Rogers, who was armed with a handgun, the Highway Patrol stated in information released to media outlets. Rogers was shot during the incident.

Authorities on scene immediately began life-saving procedures until emergency medical staff arrived. Rogers was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Dorsey was not injured.

Rogers was the only occupant within the Nissan and no other suspects are being sought.

The State Highway Patrol requested State Bureau of Investigation agents investigate the matter, and will also conduct its own separate internal investigation, which is agency protocol in all trooper-involved shootings. Dorsey has also been placed on administrative duty pending that internal investigation, also protocol.